Hurricane Ernesto expected to bring big waves, heavy rain to Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

An Environment Canada meteorologist says Newfoundland is expected to see big waves and downpours starting Monday as Hurricane Ernesto makes its way through the region.

Chris Fogarty with the Canadian Hurricane Centre predicts the storm will weaken in intensity as it moves over the colder Newfoundland and Labrador waters.

Ernesto made landfall in Bermuda on Saturday and weakened into a tropical storm, but regained strength on Sunday and was once again classified as a hurricane by that evening.

Fogarty says Ernesto will likely bring large waves to the Avalon Peninsula and heavy rain in the St. John's area that is expected to hit late Monday and continue into Tuesday.

Fogarty says those living near the coast should prepare for pounding waves, and residents in the southern part of the Avalon Peninsula should brace for potential damage to docks, breakwaters and other structures close to the waterfront.

Fogarty says the timing of Ernesto's arrival is expected to minimize damage, with the storm forecast to pass through the region at low tide.

Due to the incoming storm, Marine Atlantic has cancelled its 5:30 p.m. ferry crossing between Argentia, N.L. and North Sydney, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.