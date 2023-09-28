Hurricane Juan: the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in 50 years
Chris Fogarty remembers the moment 20 years ago when he transmitted a weather bulletin warning that hurricane Juan would make landfall near Halifax, churning out gusts at 140 kilometres per hour.
With the storm's arrival only 36 hours away, the meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre was worried the alert would be ignored.
"We had gone through almost two decades of very little hurricane impact in Canada," Fogarty said in a recent interview, recalling how Juan would become the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in almost 50 years.
"People didn't really have any memory of recent hurricanes .... There was still a sense that we didn't get hurricanes in Eastern Canada."
That sense of complacency stands in sharp contrast to today. In the two decades since Juan made landfall on the morning of Sept. 29, 2003, the East Coast has been lashed by several intense tropical storms, including Igor in 2010, Arthur in 2014, Dorian in 2019 and last fall, Fiona, the most costly weather event in the region's history.
And earlier this month, in the days ahead of post-tropical storm Lee arriving in the Maritimes, there was seemingly endless discussion on social media about weather warnings, computer models, ocean temperatures, barometric pressure and, of course, climate change.
Jason Benn, 12, carves a piece of wood in Prospect, N.S. on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2003 as a fishing boat rests on the shore tossed by the waves and wind during Hurricane Juan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)That wasn't the case in 2003 as hurricane Juan barrelled towards Nova Scotia. Few people had smartphones. Facebook, Twitter and Reddit had yet to launch. And there was plenty of skepticism about hurricane forecasts.
"Even with the official warnings out, people were still feeling that the forecasters were overdoing it," Fogarty said.
Ryan Mulligan wasn't one of them.
"With this forecast, I was getting excited because this was directly aligned with my research," recalled Mulligan, who at the time was a PhD student at Dalhousie University in Halifax studying the impact of hurricanes on coastal environments. That excitement was soon replaced by dread as Juan made landfall at 12:10 a.m. near Shad Bay, west of Halifax.
Energized by ocean temperatures that were three to five degrees above normal, the howling Category 2 hurricane brought sustained winds of 152 kilometres per hour amid driving rain. At one point, a weather station atop a lighthouse in Halifax harbour recorded a gust at 176 km/h. Ships nearby recorded even higher wind speeds as the harbour heaved upward, destroying boardwalks and damaging boats.
"It was incredibly scary," Mulligan said, recalling how the storm knocked out power and shook the home he was living in with his wife and two young children. "It wasn't the excitement I was looking for .... It was unimaginably loud. The tops of trees were touching the ground."
Those who experienced the storm said it sounded like a speeding freight train or screaming jet coming in for a landing.
The storm caused power outages that lasted almost two weeks. In Halifax's beloved Point Pleasant Park, Juan toppled more than 80,000 trees. Aerial surveys later showed huge swaths of forested land left in a tangled mess, as if a giant had left footprints across the centre of the province.
Roofs were torn off, billboards were stripped clean and more than 140,000 Nova Scotians were left in the dark. Across the Halifax region, streets were littered with tree limbs, smashed vehicles, dangling power lines and heaps of shingles and siding. More damage was reported in P.E.I., where Juan dropped below hurricane strength.
The storm claimed eight lives. A 31-year-old paramedic was killed when a massive oak crushed the ambulance he was in. A falling tree also killed a man in his car near Enfield, N.S., and two fishermen from Caraquet, N.B., died when their boat sank in the Gulf of St. Lawrence near Quebec's Anticosti Island as the storm raged.
The ketch Larinda from Cape Cod, Mass., sank in Halifax harbour in Nova Scotia on Monday, Sept. 29, 2003 as Hurricane Juan caused widespread damage and power outages. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)Juan was also blamed for the deaths of a mother and two of her children, whose home was being lit by candles when it caught fire. And a relief worker died weeks later while cleaning up debris.
According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the storm caused an estimated $192 million in insurable damage.
"It took at least a week before you could move around in Halifax," said Mulligan, who continues to study the impact of hurricanes on the North American coastline as a civil engineering professor and director of the Beaty Water Research Centre at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.
Paul Mason, executive director of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office, said he was in university when Juan barged in. Like many Halifax residents, he wasn't worried by the forecasts. "They always seemed to fizzle out," he recalled in an interview. "It would either miss us or weaken. It never seemed to live up to the billing."
But Juan's brutal drubbing changed attitudes. "People are much more aware of these dangers resulting from climate change," Mason said. "Juan was an early indicator .... It grounded people a bit."
Where there once was complacency, he said, now there is widespread acceptance of the threats posed by hurricane season.
Drivers inspect their vehicles in Halifax early Monday, Sept. 29, 2003 as Hurricane Juan hit the coast of Nova Scotia leaving a wide swath of damage. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)"We've gone from the conceptual discussions around whether climate change is real ... to now saying, 'We are all seeing this,"' Mason said.
As for Fogarty, he stressed that the technology used to track tropical storms is better than it used to be. The resolution of the current computer models is now eight times higher than in 2003, giving meteorologists a sharper view of how storms are acting.
And the advent of social media has revolutionized the distribution of weather warnings.
"There's a huge difference now when you think of ... the immediate access to data on smartphones," he said. "Juan was a big wake-up call for many people. The awareness and respect for the forecasts has grown over time .... And our confidence in the science is higher."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A legend': Fans, fellow castmates react to Michael Gambon's death
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Man arrested in killing of 26-year-old U.S. entrepreneur whose tech startup earned her national recognition
A man was arrested in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur who had built a successful startup that earned her national recognition, police said early Thursday.
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
WATCH Watch: Mom shields son and sits perfectly still after bear takes over picnic table
Heart-stopping video shows a mother shielding her son from a black bear that jumped on a picnic table and feasted on their food in Mexico.
3 killed in shootings and an explosion as deadly violence continues in Sweden
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
GameStop names billionaire as CEO in turnaround push
GameStop named billionaire Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman on Thursday, tightening the activist investor's grip on the ailing brick-and-mortar videogame retailer that he intends to turn around.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer accused of helping cops cheat promotions exam pleads guilty to misconduct
A Toronto police superintendent accused of helping several members of the force cheat in a promotions process has pleaded guilty to seven misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.
-
After OSSTF accepts proposal to avoid strike, Lecce urges other teachers' unions to do the same
Ontario’s minister of education is urging three of the province’s four major teachers’ unions to sign an agreement that will avert future strikes and see outstanding issues at the bargaining table sent to binding arbitration.
-
Homeless Ontario amputee seeks 'financial miracle' after finding out $60K prosthetic won't be covered
An amputee living out of his car in Oakville, Ont. fears he may have to forfeit the ability to walk after finding out that the prosthetic he requires will cost him tens of thousands of dollars upfront, alongside a lifetime of maintenance expenses.
Calgary
-
Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations
As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations are once again in the spotlight.
-
Man injured in Tuesday crash lost control of his motorcycle, police say
A Calgary man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle on a northwest Calgary road on Tuesday night, police said.
-
Turner Valley woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
A 62-year-old woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash outside the town of Okotoks last week, authorities say.
Montreal
-
Quebec invests $2.9 billion to lure Swedish company Northvolt's battery plant
Quebec has put up to $2.9 billion on the table to lure Swedish company Northvolt's battery plant project to the province.
-
Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied heavy truck in Pointe-Claire
A road worker was struck and killed by an unoccupied heavy truck early Thursday morning on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard.
-
Man, 30, charged in deaths of Longueuil mother and daughter
The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in parliament last week.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in 2022 homicide
A man has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman in central Edmonton in December 2022.
-
Alta. premier, health minister non-committal on getting COVID-19 shot this fall
As COVID-19 cases in Canada rise and updated vaccines make headlines once again, Alberta’s premier and health minister were non-committal about getting the shot this fall when speaking on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
-
1940-2023
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
London
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Will neighbours’ concerns bring a record-breaking 53-storey skyscraper back down to earth?
Amidst the push for greater residential intensification in downtown London— can a building be too tall?
-
One person sent to hospital after crash on Highway 402 Wednesday night
A crash on Highway 402 just west of London sent one person to hospital on Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
New blockade leading to Winnipeg landfill set up
Another blockade leading to the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg has appeared as conversations around searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women continues in the province.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man accused of committing an indecent act at an elementary school
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who investigators say was committing an indecent act at an elementary school.
-
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives 'pulling out stops' with attack ads: analyst
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are continuing to be dogged by mounting disapproval for taking out billboard and newspaper ads that highlights the province's decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
Ottawa
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Police closely monitoring potential for vehicle-based protest in Ottawa
While police say they do not have any "specific information" about a large demonstration in Ottawa, officers continue to "closely monitor the potential for vehicle-based protests" happening in or travelling through the capital.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after assault in Chinatown: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say one person is dead following an assault in Chinatown Thursday morning.
-
Hundreds of anti-SOGI protestors disrupt Abbotsford school board meeting
An Abbotsford school board meeting was forced to end early Tuesday evening after hundreds of protestors showed up to oppose the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in schools.
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
Regina
-
'I expect more': Why some Indigenous people in Sask. want land acknowledgements to change
It has become common to hear a land acknowledgement at the beginning of any event or meeting. However, some people believe it is time to put the words into action.
-
'Bunny Hug' trademarked by Sask. vendor
Saskatchewan has its fair share of slang, and one phrase synonymous with our province: Bunny Hug. While this term is common phrase to most Saskatchewanians, it is apparently still fair game to be trademarked.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Reconciliation and reckoning as Nisga'a totem pole returns to B.C. from Scotland museum
A homecoming celebration for a memorial totem pole after an absence of almost 100 years will resonate far beyond the tiny Indigenous village in northwest British Columbia where it is being returned Friday.
-
Developers and advocates weigh in on B.C.'s housing targets
B.C. cities aren’t in the business of building homes; that’s what private developers do. And those private developers are preparing to get to work.
-
Bylaw change could allow physician assistants to work in B.C. emergency rooms
The B.C. Ministry of Health says a proposed bylaw change by the body that regulates doctors could allow physician assistants to work in provincial emergency rooms.