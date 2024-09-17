'I hope they laugh': Halifax filmmaker's new feature film makes world premiere at AIFF

A highly-anticipated local feature made its world premiere at the Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF) Monday night.

Halifax film director Kevin Hartford returned to the AIFF for his eighth straight year, sharing his latest feature film “To the Moon.”

The comedy focuses on a single parent trying to figure out who he is outside of being a dad, and whether that involves him coming out of the closet or not.

“This is more I think of a mainstream comedy still with the same weirdness that I try to bring to all my projects,” said Hartford during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

“It feels like a step up in terms of quality and it definitely was more for me to take on.”

After writing and directing 12 short films, “To the Moon” is now Hartford’s second feature presentation. The film’s creation involved about two years pre-production, followed by a year of post-production.

Hartford says inspiration for the film came from real life events.

“My partner of 13 years is a single dad and I just kind of like this idea of somebody coming out later in life,” said Hartford.

“So, the story concerns a man who's approaching 40 who decides to come out of the closet and how that kind of affects his kid, who's sort of the new kid in school, and she's trying to figure out her way in life as well.”

“I like incredibly dry humour. I like it when everyone is very deadpan and the jokes kind of hit you after you've heard them.”

The film features a local cast and crew – something that was a priority for Hartford.

“Super happy to support the local community. I've worked with many of the cast and crew before, so it's just nice to be with your friends,” he said.

“Everybody here has a real passion for filmmaking, and everyone brought their A-game every single day. So yeah, it was a real pleasure.”

Music in the film also offers familiar Maritime tunes, with songs by Reeny Smith and Kim Harris and soundtrack by Josh Kelly.

“To the Moon” aired Monday night at the AIFF to a sold-out audience.

