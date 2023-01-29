'I personally am effected by that': Nova Scotians express outrage over death of Tyre Nichols
Horror, outrage, and pain are just a few words Robert Wright uses to describe his feelings after watching Tyre Nichols pinned and assaulted by officers in Memphis.
“It’s as if my brother was beaten, my cousin was beaten, my son was beaten when I see that. So yes, I personally am effected by that,” said White, who is the executive director of African Nova Scotian Justice Institute.
It's an incident viewed around the world.
Memphis police pulled over the 29-year-old during a traffic stop for alleges reckless driving.
As the video continued, it shows officers pulling Nichols from his car. They then used pepper spray, a taser, a baton, and their fists to beat him for three minutes.
The footage reveals him screaming for his mother.
Nichols later died at the hospital.
Nova Scotia is home to North Preston, the largest Black community in Canada.
While the incident occurred in Memphis, Wright said the incident mirrors distrust between the local Black community and police here.
“The street check issue is not fully resolved here. The dramatic over representation of Black people in those statistics suggests that there has been an overtly racist policing of Black people,” he said.
All four officers involved were also Black, which is something experts say reflects a larger issue within the system.
“You have these five police men walking into this racialized institution and this institution is saying that Black persons is inferior and you can do anything with them as you wish, so then they are still using that same racist narrative," said Assistant Professor at Carleton University Evelyn Namakula-Mayanja.
“Whether white or Black, it is the same. It is an institution that does not train people to respect the humanity of the other. In Canada you will find that it’s being taken away from Black and Indigenous people.”
Police in other provinces have spoken out condemning the actions that led to Nichols’ death.
Wright said he wants to see Halifax police do the same.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Father pushing Manitoba to follow Ontario, Saskatchewan in screening for CMV
Roughly one in 200 babies born in Canada today will have congenital cytomegalovirus, a virus that can lead to hearing loss, intellectual disability or vision loss. But with only two provinces screening newborns for CMV, one father is asking other health-care systems to do more.
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing war in Ukraine
A Russian teenager must wear an ankle bracelet while she is under house arrest after she was charged over social media posts that authorities say discredit the Russian army and justify terrorism.
Russian shelling leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded in Ukrainian city of Kherson
Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia's Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed in Ukraine while trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. This comes as Russian forces heavily shelled the city of Kherson, killing three people and wounding six others, the regional administration said.
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
The German ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
Trudeau remembers 'trailblazer' Hazel McCallion as tributes pour in for late Mississauga mayor
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province and country following her death on Sunday morning.
-
Premier Doug Ford recounts final moments with dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
Premier Doug Ford sat with his dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion on Saturday, rubbing her hand and helping her family ensure she was as comfortable as possible in her final moments.
Calgary
-
The day the beer cooler fried: Craft brewer closes due to suddenly exploding suds
A Calgary craft beer store experienced its worst case scenario Saturday night.
-
University of Lethbridge students push back against controversial speaker
The University of Lethbridge says a controversial guest speaker appearance will go ahead, despite pushback from some students.
-
Students brave the cold to envision a new downtown
What would the city core look like if you could design it?
Montreal
-
Trudeau attending ceremony marking 6th anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting, Legault out
The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier Francois Legault.
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
Montreal will focus on clearing snow, not removing it, until snowfall stops
As snow continues to pile on Montreal's streets, the city has decided to pause its snow removal operation from last Friday's storm. In the meantime, crews will focus on plowing the streets to keep up with the snowfall that's currently pummeling the city.
Edmonton
-
Overnight fire in apparently 'abandoned' house: EFRS
Fire tore through a house north of downtown Edmonton Saturday night.
-
Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.
-
Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win
Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury apartment fire leaves one in hospital, 30 displaced
An apartment fire in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening has left one man in critical condition and displaced 30 residents.
-
Driver receives 24 traffic tickets in less than 24 hours
A southern Ontario driver operating a commercial motor vehicle based in Edmonton, Alta. has been charged with 24 Highway Traffic Act offences in a 24-hour period before the vehicle was removed from service in northern Ontario.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
London
-
'Precedent setting case': Southwestern Ontario judge rules homeless encampment can stay in park
It could be a watershed moment for homeless policies in Ontario. A judge denied a Region of Waterloo court bid for an injunction to have homeless encampments removed from land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener due to too few shelter spaces, and the decision is already on the radar of city officials and homeless advocates in London.
-
'Police all over my yard': Neighbours recount 13-hour Woodstock, Ont. standoff
The Woodstock Police Service have arrested three men following an overnight standoff. Inspector Marci Shelton told CTV News London the incident began on William Street, just off Ingersoll Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
-
Multiple engines respond to Sunday morning factory fire in London, Ont.
Seven London Fire Department vehicles, including an aerial unit, responded to an alarm at in the city’s northeast end Sunday. Just before 8 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire at Zucora Home on Clarke Road, north of Dundas Street.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Winnipeg firefighters tackle overnight house fire in Sage Creek
Fire crews are cleaning up after an overnight blaze in Sage Creek.
-
‘Really fun to see’: snow sculpture challenge transforms Glenelm
A friendly competition has transformed Winnipeg’s Glenelm neighbourhood into an arctic art gallery.
Ottawa
-
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Winter storm brings up to 18 cm of snow to Ottawa on Sunday
The second winter storm to hit Ottawa in five days slowed down the commute across the city on Sunday, and slowed down the city's efforts to clean up from last week's 30 cm of snow.
-
Red flag flying on Rideau Canal Skateway forces festival to cancel event
With the world's largest skating rink still closed, the Ice Dragon Boat Festival scheduled for next weekend has been cancelled.
Saskatoon
-
Inmate who died in custody in Saskatoon had a history of self harm: Court records
An inmate in the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in custody on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon activates extreme cold weather response as temperatures drop
With wind chill temperatures dropping below -30 C over the next week, the City of Saskatoon has activated its emergency cold weather response.
-
Saskatoon police seize firearms in multiple incidents
Saskatoon police have arrested two men in separate firearms-related incidents over the last few days.
Vancouver
-
Parents and teachers want to rename Vancouver's Lord Roberts Elementary. Here's why.
A Vancouver school named after a British general who set up concentration camps in South Africa where thousands died is one step closer to having a new name.
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. woman plans to use $125K lotto prize to replace what she lost in floods
A Merritt woman who recently won $125,000 from a scratch-and-win game plans to use some of the jackpot to replace what she lost when catastrophic flooding hit the city.
Regina
-
Free, No-barriers yoga aims to help healing for Indigenous trauma survivors in Regina
“Getting in touch with yourself mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically if we’re talking about the medicine wheel, is really a big part of our healing journey as Indigenous people.”
-
Man arrested after threatening taxi driver with a knife: Regina police
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested one man after he allegedly threatened a taxi driver.
-
'Everyone can curate their own style': Vintage trends keeping fashion in the past
A local market in Regina is highlighting the growing trend of buying vintage clothes, shoes and more.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic prof's 'Geographies of Surfing' course teaches students on the beach
Chris Darimont is the instructor for a course in UVic's geography field program called "Geographies of Surfing."
-
Downtown road closures planned for Victoria Chinese New Year parade
Road closures are planned for downtown Victoria on Sunday as lion dancers take to the streets to celebrate Chinese New Year.
-
Victoria nurse reprimanded for drinking on the job, encouraging others to do so
A Victoria nurse who drank alcohol at his workplace and encouraged subordinates to do the same has been reprimanded by his professional college.