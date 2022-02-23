'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
"This is significant and I know, as much as this is the news so many have been waiting for, there are many others who will be extremely nervous by that news," said Houston during a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday. "We can all agree this has been a long, long run.
"Now, it's time to stop pulling the big levers, like broad restrictions, and shift to personal actions and responsibility. We all know what to do to protect ourselves and one another, and it's time to get back to the people and things we love."
The province is also making adjustments to guidelines in Phase 1 – the phase Nova Scotia is currently in.
Effective Monday, people will no longer be required to provide proof of full vaccination before participating in non-essential, discretionary events and activities.
Other restrictions under Phase 1 will remain in place.
"This does not mean COVID-19 is gone," said Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health. "There is still lots of virus in communities and as we lift restrictions, our choices and actions become even more important. They will be the tools that we have to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect those around us who are more vulnerable."
The province's top doctor says he understands Wednesday’s announcement may make some Nova Scotians uneasy.
"Now it is time to move away from two years of crisis response and approach living with COVID in a long-term and manageable manner," Strang said. "There is risk of course, but that would be true if we did it last week, or two months from now. There is no textbook that lays out exactly when, and how to do this. It's a balance."
"I truly believe that we are ready, that Nova Scotians are ready."
PHASE 2 STARTS MARCH 7
Nova Scotia is scheduled to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan on March 7.
"Phase 2 will last for two weeks and we will be monitoring our usual indicators closely during that time, and if everything remains stable, we will move to Phase 3 on March 21," said Strang. "At that point, restrictions and mandates will end."
In Phase 2, the following restrictions will be in place:
GATHERING LIMITS
- The informal gathering limit will be 25 people from the same household or close social group indoors and 50 outdoors.
- The formal gathering limit will be 75 per cent capacity, with physical distancing as much as possible. This applies for gatherings hosted by a recognized business or organization such as special events, sports, receptions, performances, movie theatres, meetings, training, weddings, funerals and faith gatherings.
- Large venues can operate at 75 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 5,000 people, with physical distancing as much as possible.
BUSINESSES
- Licensed establishments, restaurants and casinos can return to regular hours and operate at 75 per cent capacity, with physical distancing as much as possible.
- VLTs can continue operating with two metres of physical distance between people at machines.
- Fitness and recreation facilities and recreation and leisure businesses can operate at 75 per cent capacity, with physical distancing as much as possible.
- Personal services businesses - such as hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and body art establishments - can operate at full capacity, with physical distancing as much as possible. Services that require removing masks can also be offered in Phase 2.
- Retail stores and malls can operate at full capacity, with physical distancing.
SPORTS, ARTS AND CULTURE
- Sports teams can have practices, games, competitions and tournaments with up to 60 participants, including players and officials. Spectators are allowed, following the formal gathering limit.
- Performing arts can have rehearsals, performances and competitions with up to 60 participants, including performers and crew. Spectators are allowed, following the formal gathering limit.
- Libraries and museums can operate at full capacity, with physical distancing.
MASKING
- Masks will continue to be required in indoor public places. They can be lowered or removed for things like eating and drinking or doing a physical activity that's difficult while wearing a mask.
- People can resume lowering their masks to eat or drink in their seats at sports games, movies, concerts and other events.
People who test positive for COVID-19 during Phase 2 will still be required to self-isolate, but they will no longer be required to notify close contacts outside of their household.
Public health notes that all restrictions at public schools will remain in place until the end of March break.
"The measures that are in place now, such as cohorting and masking, will remain the same until March break. And when students and teachers return on March 21, it will be to schools and classrooms with no restrictions or required measures," said Strang.
At acute-care and long-term care facilities, restrictions on visitation and in other areas will be determined through infection control and occupational health processes at each facility.
Strang said, in addition to the changes in restrictions, the province’s last daily COVID-19 news release will be issued on March 4. After that, the province will release a weekly report on the COVID-19 situation.
DROP IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
The province did not report any new deaths or outbreaks related to the virus on Wednesday.
To date, Nova Scotia has reported 191 COVID-19-related deaths.
Health officials are reporting three new hospital admissions and four discharges related to COVID-19.
Public health says there were 49 people in hospital Wednesday who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That number is down from 53 people on Tuesday.
Of the 49 people in hospital:
- 11 are in intensive care
- the age range is 18 to 96 years old
- the median age is 67
- the average length of stay in hospital is 6.5 days
- 46 were admitted during the Omicron wave
The vaccination status of the 49 people in hospital is as follows:
- 13 (26.5 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 22 (44.9 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
- 1 (2.0 per cent) is partially vaccinated
- 13 (26.5 per cent) are unvaccinated
There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 125 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 178 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
CASES AND TESTING
On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,617 tests. The province is reporting an additional 200 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Of the new cases:
- 63 are in the Central Zone
- 52 are in the Eastern Zone
- 39 are in the Northern Zone
- 46 are in the Western Zone
Currently, health officials estimate there are 1,898 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Tuesday, 2,206,101 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Of those, 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86.4 per cent have received their second dose.
As well, 61.8 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 0.8 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.
Public health says less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency
Lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency amid fears of an all-out Russian invasion.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
OPP investigating criminal allegations involving Thunder Bay police
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a criminal investigation into members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police
Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Lifting mask mandates in classrooms makes little scientific sense, expert says
Quebec is preparing to lift mask mandates in school classrooms for all grades as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. But one expert is questioning the value of dropping these measures.
'So many questions': Calgary's mayor challenges use of lethal force in weekend police response
The fatal weekend shooting of a man by the Calgary Police Service has prompted Calgary's mayor to question the use of lethal force and call for the adoption of mental health supports.
Toronto
-
Ford government will rewrite Ontario law to delay budget, avoid paying personal penalty
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is rewriting a provincial law in order to delay the spring budget and avoid paying a personal penalty – a move that political critics believe is designed to give the government an advantage during the upcoming election.
-
This is why some Ontario businesses won't be ditching proof of vaccination policies come March
Some Ontario businesses are choosing to keep proof of vaccination policies in place beyond March 1.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Calgary
-
Calgary police search for robbery suspect connected to at least 6 sexual assaults
Calgary police are investigating at least six robberies and related sexual assaults at businesses in the Montgomery, Chinook and Ogden areas over the last month.
-
'So many questions': Calgary's mayor challenges use of lethal force in weekend police response
The fatal weekend shooting of a man by the Calgary Police Service has prompted Calgary's mayor to question the use of lethal force and call for the adoption of mental health supports.
-
Calgarian accused of assaulting Cochrane restaurant worker over mask mandate surrenders to RCMP
A Calgary man has been charged after punching a worker in the face at a Cochrane restaurant when asked to wear a mask.
Montreal
-
Quebec public health chief defends ending school masks, says it's for the sake of socially vulnerable kids
Boileau said the province considers it a priority to abandon children's mask use at school for kids' social and educational needs, but that the risk is 'calculated' since so many kids have already been exposed to COVID-19.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
About one-third of Montrealers caught Omicron, giving city immunity boost: authorities
At least a million Montrealers caught COVID-19 in the most recent wave, making it easier for the city to safely enter this 'period of transition,' said its public health chief.
Edmonton
-
What to expect in Alberta Budget 2022
Finance Minister Travis Toews’ fiscal blueprint for the province has been made rosier as royalty revenues grow along with the price of oil.
-
Kenney denounces 'Putin's aggression' as he renews calls to build Keystone XL
Alberta's premier criticized the presidents of both Russia and the United States Wednesday ahead of a meeting where he will announce the amount of Alberta tax dollars he plans to send to Ukraine.
-
LIVE at 3:15
LIVE at 3:15 | Copping to give COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m.
Alberta is expected to report COVID-19 data for the first time in five days on Wednesday, so long as a technical issue, which prevented it from doing so the day before, is resolved.
Northern Ontario
-
No mail for Timmins for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Timmins due to severe winter weather..
-
Ontario police forces investigate after possible member donations to convoy protests
Two Ontario police forces have launched internal investigations or reviews, saying some of their members appear to have donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa and other border crossings.
-
Two tractor-trailers collide on Hwy. 11 near Huntsville
Southbound lanes on Highway 11 near Stephenson Road and Greer Road remain closed Wednesday afternoon following a collision involving two tractor-trailers.
London
-
8 COVID-19 deaths reported by MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a spike in COVID-19 related deaths with eight.
-
First tickets issued as school speed cameras go online in London, Ont.
The City of London has begun issuing tickets generated by automated speed cameras in school zones.
-
580 municipal workers in London, Ont. make 'sunshine list' for 2021
London's corporate services committee will receive a report next week that says 580 employees made $100,000 or more in 2021 in salary and taxable benefits.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sees three more COVID-19 deaths, hospital and ICU patient numbers continue to drop
The death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed again in Manitoba with three new deaths, pushing the total to 1,663 since the start of the pandemic.
-
No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police
Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
-
Mask mandate in city facilities 'just not feasible' once province ends restrictions: city
The City of Winnipeg says it will not be feasible to keep its mask mandate in place once the province does away with its public health restrictions.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa city council approves free LRT service, free parking in downtown lots
The city of Ottawa is offering free LRT service and free parking in city lots in an effort to give people easier access to downtown.
-
Ottawa man, 50, charged in Rideau Centre robbery
Ottawa police have charged a 50-year-old man in relation to a downtown robbery that provoked a large police operation and shut down the Rideau Centre mall.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Saskatoon Police Service is advising the public to avoid an area in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
'High' patient numbers lead to challenges in Saskatoon emergency departments
Emergency departments at Saskatoon's three hospitals are experiencing challenges due to the high number of admitted patients.
Vancouver
-
Experts question Vancouver Police Department's approach to combatting stranger attacks
The VPD says part of its strategy is to increase boots on the ground in problem areas, but experts argue more specific data on these random attacks is needed to identify trends.
-
'Like a bat out of hell': Vibrant Vancouver senior celebrates her 110th birthday
A Vancouver woman celebrating a major milestone might be a supercentenarian, but those who know her say she still moves like a "bat out of hell."
-
Video shows suspect in 'troubling' bear spray attack at Burnaby business
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly used bear spray during a "troubling attack" on a Burnaby business.
Regina
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Ocean Man First Nation now officially recognized as Treaty 4 First Nation
After signing a landmark agreement with Marc Miller, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations, Ocean Man First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan is now officially recognized as a Treaty 4 First Nation.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man charged with randomly killing senior wants to represent himself in court
A Nanaimo, B.C., man charged with killing a beloved senior has told a judge he either wants to represent himself in court or have a very specific lawyer appointed to him.
-
Video of alleged theft at Victoria brewery erupts on social media
Victoria brewing company Whistle Buoy has taken to social media to try to identify four men who allegedly stole items from the downtown taproom this weekend.
-
Police investigating suspicious sudden death in Ladysmith, B.C.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious sudden death in a remote area of Ladysmith, B.C.