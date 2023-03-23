'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire

Lee and Mike Walker say the only belongings they have left are two photo albums after their home in Shepody, N.B., was destroyed by fire. Lee and Mike Walker say the only belongings they have left are two photo albums after their home in Shepody, N.B., was destroyed by fire.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island