'I wanna hold onto it forever': N.S. Taylor Swift fan brings home special souvenir from Eras tour
Nov. 15 was an enchanted night at the “Eras” tour for 10-year-old Annie Gallant.
Her tickets to see Taylor Swift were a gift from her father over a year ago. This was her first concert and she was ready for it.
Gallant’s tickets were in the second row on the floor, where she said the vibe was pure happiness.
Then Taylor came out on stage and Gallant was so overwhelmed with joy, she cried.
"Everybody including me were dancing, and we were singing,” said Gallant. "She did really good performing, and she did a lot of songs.”
Gallant said she knew every song and she loves every era but her favourite moment didn’t happen on stage. After giving a friendship bracelet to a security guard, the guard found her and returned the karma.
"It was like towards the end when she was doing her surprise songs and she was like right behind the security guard, so I was looking there and the security guard told me to come over,” said Gallant. “So, I went over and she gave me a guitar pick.”
Gallant said it was Taylor Swift's guitar pick.
"When I got the guitar pick, I didn't cry but I was happy that I got it,” she said.
Gallant has a keepsake box where she keeps special items from the “Eras” tour. She has confetti from the concert, she and her dad’s flow bracelets and of course, the guitar pick.
"I wanna hold onto it forever,” said Gallant.
Gallant’s mother Rachel Derocher said her daughter has been a Taylor Swift fan her whole life and she’s already collected a lot of Swift merch.
"She was just a baby and we put on “Shake it Off” and she would just, her little eyes would light up and she just adored it,” said Derocher.
Gallant said no concert could ever top Swift and the show made her love the singer even more.
"When you hear the auto tune and records you can still like her but when you see her live I feel like I like her more,” said Gallant.
"Thank you for the guitar pick, I love you so much.”
The night itself is a memory she will hold in her heart forever and always.
