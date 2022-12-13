'I want to die with dignity': N.S. health-care advocate choosing MAID to end his life

One of the region's best-known health-care advocates says it's time to say goodbye.

John Dennis, 78, who has the distinction of being the oldest surviving lung transplant recipient in Nova Scotia, says he's been approved for Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) and plans to exercise that option next week.

"Some people might think I quit because I chose MAID and I stopped taking my medications," said Dennis.

"I don't consider myself a quitter. I fought to the end, but I want to die with dignity," he added, surrounded by his son and daughter in the Palliative Care Unit of the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax.

An outspoken advocate, Dennis has never been afraid to take on the health department or anyone else in government when he saw an injustice.

Nearly a year ago, a frustrated John Dennis spoke with CTV News about being denied a second booster shot for COVID-19.

"Quit being jerks," he was quoted as saying at the time.

In June, Dennis raised lots of money after pledging to bike 700 kilometres around Prince Edward Island.

However, within months, his health began to fail again as the disease came back.

"The pain was excruciating. I was done with it. I have been on constant painkillers since I've been here," said Dennis.

"I finally got tired. I decided I fought long enough. I knew that some day, I was going to exercise MAID. And I called my children and I called my brothers and sisters, and I said, 'The time has come. I'm going to exercise MAID.'"

"For him to be able to choose to go out on his own I think is really important," said daughter Stephanie Walker.

Family members also aren't surprised he's still raising awareness in his final days.

"Anytime he puts his mind to something, he's like a dog with a bone, and good luck knocking him off that," said son Frank Dennis, who is home from Toronto.

More recently, Dennis has been featured in a new children's book that shed light on his battle with pulmonary fibrosis and the importance of organ donation.

He and the author, Marlene Bryenton, arranged to have thousands of copies of "Magic Gifts" distributed to schoolchildren, and Dennis has been actively working to get copies into Nova Scotia schools.

Despite the turn of events in recent months, Dennis continues to be a strong believer in the importance of organ donation.

"Hey, I got a good year-and-a-half out of it [the transplanted lung] before it finally took its toll on me," he said.

And as he completes his life's journey in the hospital, he knows how he wants to be remembered.

"Amongst my friends, and my fellow patients, I want to be remembered as a staunch advocate for proper health care, for organ transplants, and for pulmonary fibrosis research," he said.

"Somebody who cared and wanted to make a difference."

"I talk to God a lot. I've prayed to God a lot and he gets me the way I am, and I hope he forgives me for any of my sins. I'm at peace and I still have my dignity and that's important."