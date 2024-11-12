Icy spots possible Wednesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing

A mix of wet snow, rain, and drizzle continues across the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to below freezing for most of the region. Any standing wet surfaces could turn icy early Wednesday morning.

Rain turning to snow in New Brunswick

A large area of rain in New Brunswick is seeing a transition to snow as colder air is brought into it by a developing northerly wind. Parts of eastern New Brunswick could see 1-to-5 cm of snow fall Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. Accumulation may be possible in areas at higher elevations, such as hills. Any accumulation would most likely be similar to what has occurred in parts of northern New Brunswick where snow has collected on vegetative surfaces and trees, but pavement has remained either wet or possibly with some slush.

Greens on radar transitioning to blue indicate a possible switch from rain to snow or a mix of rain and snow in New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and showers will also build in Prince Edward Island and parts of Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon and evening. Both those provinces could see lingering showers turn to flurries late in the evening. Little to no accumulation is expected from those flurries.

Some slushy accumulation in snow is possible in eastern areas of New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon into evening, especially for areas at higher elevation.

Freezing temperatures overnight, watch for ice

As the entire region turns over to a northerly wind Tuesday night, temperatures for most will come down to near or below zero. The wind will be gusty and that has the benefit of drying things out. If there are any wet surfaces still around by early Wednesday morning, they may develop icy spots on them – that includes road and bridge surfaces.

Daytime high temperatures on Wednesday will be held on the chilly side, topping out mostly in the low single digits. More sun though! It will be mostly sunny in New Brunswick and a mix of sun and cloud is expected for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. There is a chance of some isolated flurries or showers in eastern Nova Scotia.

Overnight temperatures shown here are expected to fall to near or below freezing for most areas. Be cautious of any standing wet surfaces developing icy spots for early Wednesday morning.

High and gusty wind

As above, the region will fully turn over to a northerly wind Tuesday night. Unlike most nights, the wind won’t get lighter, it will actually pick up strength. Expect widespread gusts of 40-to-70 km/h to have developed by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts will remain in that range for Wednesday.

A high and gusty northerly wind develops Tuesday night and persists through Wednesday. Some travel services, such as ferries, could be impacted with delays or cancellations.

The stronger wind may impact travel services around the region. The Confederation Bridge issued an advisory on Monday that some traffic restrictions may be necessary. Marine Atlantic ferry services between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are already being impacted. Please check their website for the latest information.