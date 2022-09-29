In Pictures: Mother Nature stuns with spectacular sunset

Days after displaying powerful and destructive winds caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, Mother Nature showed the Maritimes she had more to offer than devastating storms.

A perfect timing of sunset and the back edge of cloud associated with a stalled weather front near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia came together Wednesday evening. The result was a spectacular sunset in parts of the region, complete with the clouds illuminated and aglow as the sun went down.

Viewers from across the province sent in their photos of the stunning sunset.

