'Incredibly sad tragedy': N.S. premier reacts to woman's ER death, speaks on status of health-care system
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling the recent death of a 37-year-old woman in an Amherst, N.S., hospital an "incredibly sad tragedy."
The premier spoke out a day after the woman’s husband held a news conference about his experience that day.
"A 37-year-old mother, wife, community leader, it's incredibly sad," said Houston, during an interview with CTV Power Play host Vassy Kapelos Tuesday. "The impact that it has on the community, on the family of course, but on the whole province, it's really, really heavy... So, it's front and centre on all of our minds."
On Dec. 31, 2022, Allison Holthoff waited hours for care at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, despite showing signs of medical distress while waiting in the emergency department.
Holthoff died at the hospital about 12 hours after arriving.
Houston says the health-care system in Nova Scotia, as well as across the country, is under pressure and has been that way in his province for "quite a while."
"Certainly, I was elected a little over a year ago now on a campaign to get health care fixed, and I'm as committed as ever," he said. "And when we see these types of tragedies, it just makes us go a little... we know we need to go harder. There's a lot of work to be done, for sure. But the sadness of what happened is really heavy."
As far as the investigation into Holthoff's death, which was started automatically, Houston would not confirm if the results would be shared publicly, but said they will be shared with the family.
Houston added it's important to understand what happened and learn those lessons to avoid a similar situation in the future.
"So, the investigation will take place, it's already started, and then the next steps would be that the results of the investigation would be shared with the family first and foremost, and then we would go from there," said Houston.
"Obviously, we're always concerned about privacy and people's private medical information, so we need to know what happened here. Health-care professionals want to know that, Nova Scotians want to know that somebody's checking, certainly the family has a right to answers. So, we'll do the investigation, the results will be shared and discussed with the family and then we will go from there."
In August 2021, Houston became Nova Scotia's 30th premier following a campaign primarily promising to fix the province's health-care system.
Between January 2022 and December 2022, the number of people waiting for a primary physician increased from about 83,000 to approximately 125,000 people.
Houston says everyone, including his government, shares concerns about that growing list.
"It's easy to get impatient. I'm an impatient person. I push people very hard to go harder and go faster for sure," he said.
"What I would say to people, and I think Nova Scotians are pretty understanding, grounded and common sense, the issues in the health-care system, they've been growing for decades for sure, and certainly for the last number of years. I was very honest with Nova Scotians during the campaign that it would take time to fix health care, and that it would take money and it's taking a lot of money."
Houston says his government is making significant investments in health care but reiterates it's going to take time to fix the system overall.
"The 'Need a Family Practice' statistic that's going up, that's an indicator for sure. There are other metrics that I think in Nova Scotia, we've taken a lot of steps. The health leadership team are making a number of incremental improvements each week and each one of them will make an improvement for sure. Those are suggestions that are coming from front-line health-care workers. We're doing town halls with communities, we did town halls with health-care workers... and we've been very open."
According to Houston, his government has been frank about what is happening in the province's health-care system. He says now, it's time to share more information about the "good stuff" that is also happening.
"There's good stuff to be happening, but there is a lot of work to be done and when we have a loss like we've all experienced, that just reminds us how much work needs to be done," he said.
"But I don't want Nova Scotians to think nothing is being done and it's easy to get impatient, but I just ask them to trust that the people managing the health-care system are as committed to getting it fixed as I am."
Houston says, although thousands of Nova Scotians are waiting for a family doctor, that does not mean they don't have access to care.
"In fact, everyone on that list has access to virtual care, which is not for everything, but listen. I hear from Nova Scotians every day that said they had an interaction with the Virtual Care Nova Scotia and it was just what they needed," said Houston.
"So, what we're talking about is making sure people can have access to care and that they connect with the health-care system at the right place. So, a lot of people, if you don't have a family doctor, you may have to go to the emergency room, probably not the right place for people to connect with the health-care system. So, I won't spend one second of time justifying the issues of the health-care system here or nationally. I know there is a lot of work to be done, but at the same time, I also think it's incumbent to acknowledge some of the work that is happening."
Houston adds the province's health-care professionals are extremely dedicated to the care of Nova Scotians who are working hard to help where they can.
"So, what I ask Nova Scotians to do is say, 'Yeah. We can have a frank discussion about the challenges. They're in our face every single day.' But also have some trust that things are happening, work is being done, people are doing the best that they can, and there's a lot to be done for sure."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Girl Guides of Canada announces new name for Brownies
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
Less than 2 per cent of the Canadian Blood Services stem cell donor registry are Black. Why?
Diverse blood donations are needed in Canada so stem cell matches can be made, but previous policies banning some Black people from donating led to mistrust in racialized communities, an expert explains.
'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51
Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. She was 51.
Toronto
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Here's what you should know before flying out of Pearson during the FAA outage
A widespread computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration is causing travel delays in and out of the United States, which could mean headaches for those hoping to catch a flight out of Toronto Wednesday morning.
-
Toronto ranked one of the worst cities in the world for congestion
Toronto is one of the worst cities in the world for traffic, according to a new report issued by a traffic analytics company.
Calgary
-
Calgary flights delayed in U.S. as systems outage ground thousands of flights
If you're getting onto a flight Wednesday, you should check your flight status before you leave because a system outage is delaying flights, including here in Calgary.
-
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calgary’s cool one – chinook coming Thursday
Warm, west wind returns tomorrow for Calgary.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara asks to be traded
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara has asked his team’s management to trade him. The 38-year-old striker announced the request on social media early Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day
It's another foggy and mild morning in the Edmonton region and across most of central and north-central Alberta.
Northern Ontario
-
Power out after fire at downtown Sudbury mall
The power is being restored to parts of the Sudbury downtown core after a fire at the Elm Place mall downtown, formally known as the Rainbow Centre, Wednesday morning.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Elliot Lake city council responds to mayor's removal
Business will continue without disruption despite a judge's ruling removing the mayor of Elliot Lake from office, the city says.
London
-
'Active incident' in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police are warning of an “active incident” in the area of Aldborough Avenue. According to a social media post, there is a heavy police presence between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue.
-
Do you recognize this woman? Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in relation to a gas bar robbery. Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a bas bar in the 1600 block of London Line for a robbery that was just reported to have taken place.
-
Greens to greenspace plan at former golf course criticized at committee meeting
The future of the former River Road Golf Course won’t be decided anytime soon.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
New Flyer lays off 30 workers from Winnipeg facilities
About 30 workers were laid off from the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg.
-
FAA system outage impacting flights at Winnipeg airport
A computer outage at the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) is causing flight delays in the United States on Wednesday, and is having an impact on departures at the Winnipeg airport
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status as U.S. flights grounded
The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Late start to ice clearing contributed to LRT disruption, but no idea why trains stopped
A late start to launching trains equipped with ice-clearing devices might have contributed to the six-day delay seen on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT, but the root cause of what stopped two trains during a freezing rain shower last week remains unknown.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon crews to begin residential snow removal
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issues
Mounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
Vancouver
-
Teck Metals fined $2.2M for 2019 effluent spill into Columbia River
Environment and Climate Change Canada says Teck Metals Ltd., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd., has been ordered to pay $2.2 million in federal and provincial fines for an effluent spill into the Columbia River.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three family members found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week ran a tutoring business together, according to their stunned neighbours.
Regina
-
'Unexpected storm': Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage
A report of a suspect vehicle in Saskatchewan's capital hours after a stabbing rampage on a First Nation some 300 kilometres away suddenly pulled city officers into the investigation and kept residents on edge for days.
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capital
Some Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | CRD's proposed goose cull receives support from farmers, bird advocates
Ask farmers on Vancouver Island and many will tell you, geese are their biggest problem. "It’s just devastating," said Terry Mitchell, owner of Mitchell’s Farm in Central Saanich.
-
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
-
Friends and family of missing Vancouver Island woman renew plea to find her
Friends and a family of a missing Port Alberni woman are renewing their pleas for information on what happened to her.