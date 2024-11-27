Independent MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin re-elected in Cumberland North riding
Independent MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin was re-elected to represent the riding of Cumberland North in Tuesday night’s provincial election.
Smith-McCrossin received 3,533 votes, or 55.15 per cent of the total, in the provincial election – more than 1,000 votes ahead of her riding’s runner-up, PC MLA Bill Dowe.
Smith-McCrossin gives credit to the people she represents who have supported her over the years.
“I think because they know that I have their back and that I want to be a strong voice, they trust me and they want to see me back in the legislature and for that, I’m very thankful,” said Smith-McCrossin during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Wednesday.
Smith-McCrossin says during her campaigning, she was surprised with how many people are still affected by what happened three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June 2021, a group protesting COVID-19 travel restrictions created a blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border. Traffic was blocked for more than 24 hours, leading to disruptions on both sides of the border for individuals, businesses and vital services, including health care.
Smith-McCrossin took part in the protest as a way to support her community, encouraging people to join in a video posted to Facebook.
“The hardships that our area specifically went through during the pandemic, people are still hurting. I know people are still hurting provincewide but our area went through much more hardship for 17 months and unless you lived it, it's really hard to explain,” said Smith-McCrossin.
“But when I was knocking on doors this election, I still had people breakdown crying just talking to me about what their experiences were just trying to get to work, just trying to get to medical appointments, just trying to take care of family members for those 17 months. So, I was surprised at how much pain and suffering still exists because of what happened during the pandemic.”
As far as the overall results of Tuesday night’s election, Smith-McCrossin says although she wasn’t surprised with the outcome, she was sad for some of her friends who weren’t re-elected.
“So, I've reached out to several of them today to share that with them, but I think we're seeing a reflection of what people are feeling country-wide, nationwide, and people are looking for change I think from the federal Liberal government. I think that's flowed over here to the province of Nova Scotia,” said Smith-McCrossin.
Smith-McCrossin says her goal now is to work with everyone collaboratively for the betterment of the people she represents.
“That's why I'm elected. That's why I'm there, and I think honestly that's what people want for their democratic representation. If you're going to be partisan and in politics, save it for during the writ period,” she said.
“But then once we're all elected, we should all work together for the betterment of the people we represent and for all of Nova Scotia. And you know, I do live on the border, so I often say for all the Maritime region because we suffer from a lot of interprovincial barriers that need to be removed and if they're removed, they'll not only benefit Cumberland County, the people in the area, but they'll benefit the entire Maritime region.”
The independent candidate says her riding’s number one issue is health care.
“We have too many people that cannot get basic access to health care. People's mortality rates are suffering from it, our nurses in particular are suffering and just a few days ago, I had someone, a nurse, reach out to me – I am still a nurse so they trust me – and they are literally reprimanded if they speak out. A nurse just last week lost a day of work without pay because she posted something on social media.”
Smith-McCrossin has been an independent MLA for more than three-and-a-half years. When asked if any of the parties could do anything to entice her to join, she said it’s a question that has been offered to her before.
“I do feel that what I said before in the last mandate was the people of Cumberland North elected me as an independent and I feel that I need to honour that. Now, I will always do what I believe is in the best interest of the people I represent and for all of Cumberland County and we'll leave that open to see what the future brings,” she said.
Smith-McCrossin was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly as a Progressive Conservative MLA for Cumberland North in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021 and 2024 as an independent.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
