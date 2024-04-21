Indigenous Craft and Vendors Market a success in Halifax

The Mi’kmaq Child Development Centre held their first Indigenous Craft and Vendors Market on Sunday, and organizers called the event a success.

With over 50 vendors packed into the Mi’kmaq Native Friendship Centre in Halifax, customers had plenty of options for food, or crafts to bring home.

Lisa Robinson with the Mi’kmaq Child Development Centre said the event also had another goal.

“We are here to fundraise for our annual pow wow camping trip that we take our families on every year,” said Robinson.

“This year we will be attending the Wendake International Pow Wow in Quebec. We have about 23 families or dancers, so they will be dancing at the pow wow as well.”

Robinson said being part of the pow wow will bring a new experience for many of the families.

“They’re really excited to be able to dance in such a big pow wow far away from home, someplace they wouldn’t get to go otherwise,” she said.

Robinson says she attended many of the trips when she was younger, and now that she is organizing the event, things have come “full circle.”

“Now as a staff, helping to organize and oversee it, it’s like a different type of experience,” she said. “Being able to provide these opportunities for families is really important.”

With files from CTV's Paul Dewitt.

