Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor

An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.

A news release from police Wednesday says Lunenburg District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash involving a side-by-side in the 1100 block of Forties Road just after 7 p.m.

According to police, officers learned the ATV was travelling on a narrow gravel roadway when it rolled and landed on its roof.

Of the four occupants, an infant from Forties was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Two adults, a 27-year-old woman from Forties who was driving and a 52-year-old man from New Ross, N.S., were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A second child from Forties suffered minor injuries. Police say he was also taken to hospital.

According to Guillaume Tremblay with the Nova Scotia RCMP, alcohol may have been a factor based on "evidence gathered at this time."

Forties Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

