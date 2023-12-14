Inflatable Santa Claus display in Cole Harbour doubles as Feed NS fundraiser
Santa Claus is a particularly big deal this holiday season in one Halifax-area community.
Scores of 12-foot-high inflatable Santas dot the lawns of homes in the Colby Village subdivision in Cole Harbour, drawing a steady stream of people to see the festive display and donate to a good cause.
Local resident Meaghan Boudreau, who put up one of the Santas, said the Colby South neighbourhood's idea was inspired by an Instagram post of a similar decorating spree in a Toronto-area neighbourhood dubbed "Kringlewood."
"It's really escalated into something bigger than we've ever imagined," Boudreau said in an interview Wednesday.
She said initially about 30 of the Santas went up, but the numbers began to increase as a fundraising initiative took hold, and there are now 132 of the giant blow-up figures across the neighbourhood.
More than a hundred large inflatable Santas line the streets of the Halifax-area suburb of Cole Harbour, N.S. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 to raise money for the local not-for-profit food charity Feed Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
As part of the display, many of the homes have signs with QR codes that direct those interested to the Feed Nova Scotia website. Members of the community, including some younger children, also take shifts collecting donations at the lone entrance to the community, Boudreau said.
"It's really been a great learning experience to involve the kids in the fundraising aspect because, while it's cute, and the Santas bring a smile to your face, the whole point is to teach them to give back."
Initially residents thought they'd raise about $500, however widespread interest has seen donations race well past that figure to currently sit at about $17,000. Boudreau said the new goal is to raise $25,000 by Jan. 1.
"It feels like it might be attainable," she said.
More than a hundred large inflatable Santas line the streets of the Halifax-area suburb of Cole Harbour, N.S. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 to raise money for the local not-for-profit food charity Feed Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Boudreau added that the popularity of the Santas has spurred talk that some other neighbourhoods in the area will set up their own charity displays next year as part of a friendly competition.
She said Colby South, temporarily dubbed "Colby North" in recognition of Santa's polar home, has decided to keep its fundraiser going next year.
"It's bigger than just a Christmas decoration on your lawn now, it's a movement of giving back," said Boudreau.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals, NDP agree to new deadline for pharmacare legislation
After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline: March 1, 2024.
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
As Conservative House tactics persist, Gould suggests Poilievre's party take a 'time-out'
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
Academic arrested in Norway as a Moscow spy confirms his real, Russian name, officials say
An academic who entered Norway as a Brazilian citizen and was arrested last year on suspicion of spying for Russia has confessed his real, Russian name, Norwegian authorities said Thursday.
Canadian home sales, listings, prices down in November from a month earlier: CREA
Home sales, prices and listings fell in November from a month earlier as many potential buyers and sellers hunkered down to wait for signs of relief on interest rates, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
BREAKING 'Historic day in art fraud world': Thunder Bay man sentenced to five years
The first of eight suspects accused in a massive Indigenous art fraud case has been sentenced to five years in prison in a northern Ontario court Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Inquest into 2013 death of Sammy Yatim will be held next month
A coroner’s inquest into the death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was shot and killed by a Toronto police officer on board a streetcar in 2013, will be held next month.
-
Doug Ford says he does not feel guilty about reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it’s “a good thing” that his government has reversed a number of policy decisions over the last few years.
Calgary
-
Calgary bar owner Grant Cichacki facing 6 more sexual assault charges
A Calgary bar owner accused of sexually assaulting an employee is now facing more charges.
-
Teen charged in fatal Springbank crash pleads guilty to all charges
There was a heated interaction between the family of one of the victims and the family of the accused after a teenage girl pleaded guilty to all charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springbank more than two years ago.
-
Southern Alberta mother and former partner charged with sexual abuse of child
A southern Alberta mother is facing child pornography charges in connection with her own child.
Montreal
-
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
-
Explaining Quebec's new French requirement for out-of-province university students
Not only is Quebec hiking annual tuition for out-of-province students at McGill and Concordia universities to $12,000, the government will also require that 80 per cent of them graduate with an intermediate knowledge of spoken French.
-
Residents can return home after Quebec dike declared safe
Authorities say work carried out by government engineers has stabilized a dike northwest of Montreal that was at risk of bursting.
Edmonton
-
Pharmacy worker who stole cocaine suspended for 18 months
An Edmonton pharmacy technician has been suspended for stealing cocaine from his workplace four times for personal use.
-
The Lion King musical coming to Edmonton next year
Disney's The Lion King is returning to Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
-
RCMP end shelter-in-place advisory in north-central Red Deer
RCMP in Red Deer have ended a shelter-in-place advisory for residents of a housing complex in Highland Greens Estates.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murderer charged with two counts of sexual assault in North Bay
The man convicted of murdering Renee Sweeney in Sudbury is facing new charges in North Bay.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 between Hearst, Cochrane
Highway 11 is closed in the Fauquier area between Cochrane and Hearst, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
London
-
Job cuts at Middlesex-London Health Unit
Despite increased funding from the province and municipalities, the organization is facing a budget shortfall of 2.6 to 2.8 million dollars in 2024.
-
Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Boler Mountain opens Friday despite warm spell
Despite a balmy mid-December forecast, Boler Mountain will open for ski and snowboarding Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the new year.
-
Police looking for man in connection with death on St. Vital Bridge
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information about a death on the St. Vital Bridge earlier this month.
-
Family of missing Winnipeg man holding news conference
The family of a missing 81-year-old Winnipeg man is holding a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on the search for him.
Ottawa
-
Police services board chair Dr. Gail Beck resigns
Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Dr. Gail Beck resigned from her role on Thursday.
-
Police make additional arrests in one of Ottawa's largest drug busts
The Ottawa Police have arrested three more people in relation to Project Top Shelf, a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine.
-
Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
Saskatoon
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
Here are the last five times Saskatoon had a brown Christmas
The lack of snow in Saskatchewan so late in December is a hot topic of conversation, but it’s not so out of the ordinary, according to weather records.
-
'Damaging': Saskatchewan high school rejects author's talk on son coming out as gay
Ruby Remenda Swanson says she never thought her hometown high school would be the only place to bar her from sharing her family's story.
Vancouver
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
Could defence lawyers be punished for closing argument in Ibrahim Ali case?
The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Ibrahim Ali in July 2017 said they were “shocked and revolted at the appalling conduct of the defence during the case,” and want the two lawyers to lose their licences.
-
Permanent drug-inhalation site opens in Victoria
A permanent drug-inhalation site has opened in downtown Victoria, in what health authorities say is the first indoor facility of its kind in North America.
Regina
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
These 4 Regina divers received NCAA scholarships
The diving careers of four Grade 12 athletes in Regina is looking bright – with the quartet securing NCAA scholarships for 2024.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders' full 2024 schedule announced
The Riders have announced their full game schedule ahead of the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) season.
Vancouver Island
-
Permanent drug-inhalation site opens in Victoria
A permanent drug-inhalation site has opened in downtown Victoria, in what health authorities say is the first indoor facility of its kind in North America.
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
Here's the story behind the 'Charlie Brown' tree at the B.C. Legislature
The decorations and the lights twinkle magically, yet some have noticed the limbs on this years Christmas tree at the B.C. Legislature are more spindly and sparse than in past years.