Inmate escapes from Dorchester Penitentiary, is recaptured shortly after

An inmate from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., escaped for a short time on Saturday before being arrested once again.

In a news release on Sunday, Correctional Service Canada said stay members of the minimum-security unit of the penitentiary found that an inmate by the name of Jermaine Browne was not accounted for at around 8:35 p.m.

The CSC contacted the RCMP immediately, issuing a warrant for the inmate’s arrest.

Police arrested Browne at around 10 p.m.

CSC says it will investigate the circumstances around the escape.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.