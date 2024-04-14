ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Inmate escapes from Dorchester Penitentiary, is recaptured shortly after

    The Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick is pictured. (Source: Laura Brown/CTV News Atlantic) The Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick is pictured. (Source: Laura Brown/CTV News Atlantic)
    An inmate from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., escaped for a short time on Saturday before being arrested once again.

    In a news release on Sunday, Correctional Service Canada said stay members of the minimum-security unit of the penitentiary found that an inmate by the name of Jermaine Browne was not accounted for at around 8:35 p.m.

    The CSC contacted the RCMP immediately, issuing a warrant for the inmate’s arrest.

    Police arrested Browne at around 10 p.m.

    CSC says it will investigate the circumstances around the escape.

