Inquest into death of man in Fredericton emergency department postponed
A coroner’s inquest into the death of a man in a Fredericton emergency department is being postponed.
Donald Darrell Mesheau died after waiting to be seen for hours in the emergency department at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on July 12, 2022.
The office of the Chief Coroner originally scheduled the inquest for May 29 to June 2 at the University of New Brunswick Law School in Fredericton and no new date has been announced.
The inquest would allow a jury to make recommendations to help prevent deaths under similar circumstances.
According to a Friday news release, Coroner Services is looking at new information brought forward in recent days that required the reopening of the investigation into Mesheau’s death.
“As per the Coroners Act, an inquest cannot go forward while a death is still being investigated,” said chief coroner Heather Brander in the release.
“We understand how difficult this is for Mr. Mesheau’s family and the inquest will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”
Brander said that there will be no further comment due to the active investigation.
Mesheau’s death made news after John Staples, a residential support worker, witnessed it first-hand and shared his observations on social media.
"The ER attendant came out to check on people and checked on him," Staples said in an interview with The Canadian Press.
"She scurried back to the ER very professionally, not to raise any alarms and came back with a few other people. They wheeled him to the back and as they did, they called a Code Blue," he said, referring to the hospital code for a cardiac or respiratory arrest. "Unfortunately the gentleman passed away right there with us. He was literally at the threshold of getting medical attention and did not get it."
Following Mesheau’s death, N.S. Liberals called for additional funding to hire more hospital staff and the resignation of Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.
With files from The Canadian Press
