Interim leader Roger Melanson will not run in New Brunswick Liberal Party leadership race

When the New Brunswick Liberal Party chooses a new leader of Aug. 6, interim leader Roger Melanson will not be in the running.

“I have decided that I will not put my name forward in this leadership race. I also will not continue serving as interim leader of Official Opposition beyond August 6 in the event the new leader isn’t a Member of the Legislative Assembly,” said Melanson in a news release Tuesday.

“The new permanent leader needs to have all the flexibility and leeway for the continued renewal and revitalization of the Party.”

Melanson, the member for the Dieppe riding, was chosen as the party’s interim leader on Sept. 28, 2020.

He was first elected in 2010 and has held the portfolios of finance, transport, Aboriginal affairs and energy.

“I’m also committed to ensure that a smooth and effective transition to new leadership for the party occurs,” said Melanson.

“I take this opportunity to sincerely thank all those who reached out with words of encouragement — they are deeply appreciated. This decision offers me the opportunity for more balance between public life/private life. I remain forever grateful for the love and support of my family.”