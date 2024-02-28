International star pianist returns for 'home crowd' in Nova Scotia
Lucas Porter, an internationally recognized pianist from Port Williams, N.S., tries to practice for about four hours a day, but he used to manage between six and eight hours.
When he was six years old, he heard Beethoven and Chopin.
“I was addicted to it,” says Porter.
His parents decided to put him in lessons, and he says he went from there.
During his career, Porter went to the Japan World Expo in 2005 to play at the Canadian Pavilion. He’s also been to a number of international competitions. These, he says, were nerve-racking.
“And of course, playing back in Nova Scotia for the home crowd is always heartwarming to me,” he says.
On Thursday night, he may find the hometown crowd is heartwarming again when he plays George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue at the Rebecca Cohn theatre in Halifax.
Gershwin, an American composer from Brooklyn, New York, wrote the Rhapsody in Blue as a fusion of classical and jazz music.
“I get to have a lot of fun with the piece,” he says.
Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser will conduct the show. Award-winning Canadian soprano Marie-Josée Lord will also perform.
“As Lucas was playing, even myself and the orchestra members, we were chuckling because there’s so much character and there’s so much fun in what (Porter’s) doing. He really, really brought the piece to life,” says Bartholomew-Poyser.
He is also the artist in residence and community ambassador for Symphony Nova Scotia, who marked a large milestone his year.
“We’re celebrating 40 years, and really it’s us celebrating 40 years of community support, people coming to our show, supporting us in all the different ways that a community can support. It means that, for 40 years, we’ve been able to be relevant.”
Bartholomew-Poyser says experiencing music live, while at the same time hearing brave and courageous soloists put so much effort into their performances, and to know that is all for you, it breaks the routine of a regular day.
“There’s nothing like seeing a live performance, being there in the moment, and experiencing it with many other people at the same time,” says Porter.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
Fired scientists played down links to China, failed to protect information: documents
Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information and played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies, newly released records show.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
Montreal's REM suffers outage, 209K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power during winter storm
More than 209,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power and Montreal's light-rail line is out of service as a powerful winter storm swept across the province.
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
Meet the Canadian company bringing you photos from the moon
A Canadian-made camera is supplying the world with some of the newest images from the moon.
Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Canada working to airdrop aid in Gaza Strip as soon as possible: Hussen's office
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office confirmed late Wednesday that Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.