Interrupted, ignored, dismissed: psychologist urges more patience with patients in NS ER's
A newly settled permanent resident in Nova Scotia says a recent experience he had in a Halifax ER is proof the overburdened healthcare system is straining its workers to the breaking point.
Originally from the United States, Doug Silverman is a registered clinical psychologist with a doctorate under his belt, granting him the privilege of using the title.
That came into play during a recent experience he had in an ER.
"I wanted to see if anyone else had a similar experience," Silverman told CTV News.
It was mid-afternoon on a Friday when Silverman went to the ER in Lower Sackville with what seemed to be classic symptoms of a bleeding ulcer.
He'd brought information: a recent history of vitals, even photographs.
"That's why I gave all this information: I don't want to waste the ER's time," said Silverman, "They have more important things to deal with. I’m not dying right now, so please, take my information, let's do the things that I know need to be done, and I'll leave. We'll be done. But that's not what happened."
What did happen over the next nine hours, he says, was disappointing.
During limited interactions with staff, he claims he was interrupted, ignored or outright dismissed.
That extended even with the doctor, he says, who he finally saw just before 9:30 PM.
He was finally dispensed a drug used to treat excess stomach acid and released.
"To be summarily dismissed and then treated by taking Nexium as someone who was seeking pills? It's laughable now; it wasn't then," said Silverman.
So much so, he documented the experience and posted on Reddit, where anonymity is part of the platform.
With 100,000 members in the HRM group, it didn't take long for others to chime in, sharing their own stories, and making the post viral, leading Silverman to one conclusion:
"That healthcare has been more of a 'good luck' (thing), instead of being provided," he said.
The plight of overburdened healthcare workers is well documented in this country and around the world.
Still, certain professional standards apply when dealing with patients.
While not commenting on the specific case, Nova Scotia Health provided an emailed statement.
"We never want patients to feel dismissed or not listened to when they access health care, as trust and rapport are key to any therapeutic relationship," said Senior Content & Media Relations Advisor Krista Keough.
If and when this is not the experience of patients and families in one of our Nova Scotia Health programs, services or facilities, we welcome that feedback through our Patient Relations service.
Any feedback we receive helps us to make improvements for system-level care.
Emergency department clinicians do try and ensure that patient complaints and symptoms are dealt with to the best of their abilities. Sometimes this can be challenging in a busy environment. The actions to improve emergency care that were recently announced are aimed at supporting patients in waiting rooms, and enhancing access to care outside emergency departments, in order to provide care more quickly for more seriously ill patients in our emergency departments," the statement concluded.
It's a sentiment shared by Doctors Nova Scotia, but the organization notes patience is a two-way street.
"The role of the emergency department, really, truly, is to rule out limb or life-threatening illnesses," said the group's president,” Dr. Leisha Hawker, “That being said, patients should still always feel heard, and listened to and that their concerns are being addressed.”
“Whenever I'm seeing a patient, my hope is that, after they go home and talk to loved ones, that they felt heard, that they were able to explain their situation, and that I got it. I understood where they were coming from," said Hawker, adding a patient should first try to deal with the issue directly with the doctor.
If that doesn't work, the matter can be escalated to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia or the Nova Scotia College of Nursing
For his part, Silverman says his issue was never about specific workers, but the system that's got them to this point.
"When you break them, when that occurs, it really becomes a 'I don't have the time to listen to you right now. I've got so much else to do.' And that's what I got. It wasn't, 'I don't want to.' It was, 'I simply don't have the time,'" said Silverman, "And treat our healthcare workers better. I think that absolutely will down into better healthcare for patients, because I can't believe that people will go into this to be dismissive, to be mean.
"I can't believe that."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Toronto Pearson Airport cancels 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
As much of Southern Ontario is hit with a powerful snowstorm, a mix of heavy snow turning into rain is expected to hit Atlantic Canada as the weather system moves further east.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
16-year-old boy seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC bus
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
Teachers are lining up for a ChatGPT detector created by this 22-year-old in Toronto
As awe-struck Internet users obsessed over the wondrous abilities of ChatGPT, a 22-year-old in Toronto was feverishly crafting a tool to detect its misuse.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Pearson Airport cancels 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits
As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | School boards, TTC announce cancellations as heavy snowfall blasts southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for what officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far. Follow for live updates.
Calgary
-
Health Canada seizes potentially dangerous skincare products from Calgary companies
Health Canada is warning the public not to use several skincare products that were sold by Calgary companies, saying they contain ingredients can pose serious health risks.
-
Mental health check-in: crisis calls increase as suicide rates trend downward
While groups that support Albertans in crisis say there is a rise in complex contacts from those needing help, the actual rate of death by suicide has been decreasing through the pandemic.
-
'Not even comprehensible': Rally for Lethbridge, Alta., newborn calls for justice
A brief court appearance was held Wednesday for a Lethbridge, Alta., man and woman accused in the savage assault of their six-week-old daughter – an attack that left the infant with extensive injuries.
Montreal
-
Boy, 17, arrested after hammer attack on youth at Montreal high school
Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a hammer attack on a teenaged student as he left school.
-
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
-
Trans, non-binary community deplores Quebec delay in issuing gender-neutral health cards
When a Superior Court judge overturned parts of Quebec's civil code in 2021 that prevented a person from changing their sex on their birth certificates, it was hailed as a major victory by trans and non-binary people.
Edmonton
-
More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police
Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.
-
Truck thief shot at witnesses near Wetaskiwin, Alta.: RCMP
Mounties south of Edmonton requested public assistance Wednesday to solve a case involving a stolen pickup and shots fired at witnesses.
-
New cornhole league pops up as sport gains traction in Canada
A classic backyard game is gaining popularity in the Edmonton area, and a new league is inviting players to enjoy the sport year round.
Northern Ontario
-
'Time to part ways' Levack woman says after ongoing city snow removal problems
A woman who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack says it is time to part ways with the city's snow removal services after years of ongoing issues.
-
Sault woman charged with impaired driving, drove into fatal crash scene
Officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 17 near Bruce Mines charged a woman who ignored the road closure, saying she was impaired.
-
West Nipissing man charged in local school threats
A 35-year-old man from West Nipissing has been arrested and charged following school threats made on social media, police say.
London
-
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collision
As southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
-
OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robbery
Huron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.
-
'Significant impact on rush hour traffic': Snowfall warnings blanket southern Ontario
According to Environment Canada, most areas could see upwards of 15 cm of accumulation with reduced visibility on the roads. The weather authority also said there will be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old wanted in connection with double homicide, considered armed and dangerous.
RCMP is looking for a 17-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.
-
Two charged following bus stop assault that injured teen: police
Two women have been arrested and charged following an assault at a Winnipeg bus stop that injured an 18-year-old woman last week.
-
Gas prices have jumped in Winnipeg
Some Winnipeg drivers had a nasty surprise waiting for them when they went to fill up their cars – the price of gas has jumped again.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Ottawa settling lawsuit with LRT builder
CTV News Ottawa has learned there is a settlement between the city and Rideau Transit Group in the long-standing dispute between the two parties over the construction and rollout of the light-rail transit project.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa with 'significant snowfall' expected
Snow began falling across Ottawa Wednesday afternoon as a Texas low moved into the region. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see up to 20 cm of snow by Thursday afternoon.
-
Ottawa ranks as one of the world's 'most overrated cities' for tourists
Ottawa is one of the most overrated cities in the world to visit, but a new report suggests tourists will be less disappointed with their visit to Canada's capital over Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Saskatoon
-
Fairhaven residents can expect to see more officers in the neighbourhood: Saskatoon police
Fairhaven neighbourhood residents can expect to see an increased uniformed presence of police and fire personnel in the coming months, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
-
Fire investigator says lack of smoke detectors led to Saskatoon woman's death
A Saskatoon fire investigator concluded that a lack of smoke alarms and an abundance of combustible material contributed to the high-intensity blaze that led to the death of a 79-year-old woman on 37th Street West on Monday.
Vancouver
-
66 more potential graves identified at former B.C. residential school
The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional “reflections,” indicating children's graves.
-
B.C. masseur pleads guilty to multiple sexual assaults
A masseur from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault involving 12 victims, according to authorities.
-
Caught up in holiday travel chaos? YVR wants to hear from you
Vancouver’s airport is seeking feedback from people whose holiday travel plans were thwarted amid a series of winter storms.
Regina
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
Drugs seized after driver fails to slow to 60km/h passing emergency vehicle: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP near Yorkton seized a variety of drugs after stopping a truck that sped past an emergency vehicle.
-
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
Vancouver Island
-
Another gas leak prompts evacuations in Greater Victoria
An elementary school and nearby homes were evacuated in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a gas leak.
-
Driver taken to hospital after dramatic rollover crash in Langford
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation but the vehicle veered off the highway before coming back onto the roadway and rolling onto its roof. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to the West Shore RCMP.
-
Victoria business owner calls for greater transparency in B.C. insurance industry
A Victoria-based business owner is proposing changes to improve transparency within the insurance industry amid an eight-month claim process following a flood that nearly forced her to close her doors.