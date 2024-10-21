Investigation ongoing into death of 19-year-old Walmart employee in Halifax

The investigation into the sudden death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee over the weekend is ongoing in Halifax.

The woman’s identity has not been released, but the Maritime Sikh Society confirmed to CTV News that she was a member of their community. Members say she moved to Nova Scotia two to three years ago.

In a news release Monday, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to a sudden death at the Walmart at 6990 Mumford Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman who was employed at the store was found dead inside the building.

The store has remained closed since Saturday night while the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on when it might reopen.

HRP Const. Martin Cromwell says police are aware of online speculation about the woman’s cause of death, but would not confirm nor address the information being shared.

“The investigation is complex,” said Cromwell.

“We understand the public is involved, and we just wanted to encourage the public to be patient with our investigation and be mindful that there are family members and coworkers involved.”

Cromwell says Halifax police are coordinating with the appropriate agencies to help with the investigation.

The Department of Labour told CTV News it has not conducted its own investigation into the incident yet.

“The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration is aware of the situation and continues to engage with our partners the Halifax Regional Police who have control of the scene,” a spokesperson said.

The department said it is unable to share further information at this time.

Walmart released a statement on Sunday, stating the company was aware of the incident and working to support its staff.

“We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them,” said spokesperson Amanda Moss in the statement.

“We’re also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time and have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling.”

CTV News reached out to Walmart on Monday, but the company declined to comment further.

