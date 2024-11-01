Investigation underway after inmate of provincial correctional facility dies in P.E.I. hospital

Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating the death of a prisoner who was an inmate at a provincial corrections facility.

RCMP responded to the report of the death just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The prisoner was taken to hospital for treatment prior to the death, according to a news release from police.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

“Any time there is a death that occurs involving a prisoner of a corrections facility, police begin an investigation on behalf of the provincial Coroner's Office,” reads the news release.

“Police continue to work with the Coroner's Office to make determinations in this incident.”

