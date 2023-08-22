Investigation underway after workplace fatality in Dieppe

WorkSafeNB is investigating a workplace fatality in Dieppe, N.B.

The agency says the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday and the deceased was employed by Perfection Construction.

“As this is an active investigation, we cannot share any further details at this time,” Laragh Dooley, a WorkSafeNB spokesperson, said in an email.

CTV News has asked the New Brunswick RCMP for more information, but has not received a response as of Tuesday morning.

