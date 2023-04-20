Island off northwestern P.E.I. to be handed over to Mi’kmaq for conservation

Kwesawe’k is the Mi’kmaw name for Oulton’s Island just off the coast of Alberton on Prince Edward Island’s north shore.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada recently purchased it after raising nearly $1.3 million, but they’re not keeping it for long.

The group announced Wednesday the island will be handed over to the P.E.I. Mi’kmaw.

“This is an action that’s so significant, and so significant because it’s to do with our lands, the traditional lands of the Mi’kmaq people, coming back to us,” said Darlene Bernard, Chief of Lennox Island First Nation and co-chair of the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils.

“For us to steward and to protect and conserve, for seven generations.”

The Nature Conservancy of Canada purchased the land, as it often does, with fundraising donations.

The organisation and Mi'kmaq will work together to develop a conservation program to steward the island over the next four years.

“It’s a great natural space, but it’s also really important, culturally, to the P.E.I. Mi’kmaq,” said Lana Campbell, the P.E.I. program director for the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

“So we thought, ‘well, if we can successful raise the dollars to protect this island, we should give it back to the P.E.I. Mi’kmaq.’”

The official transfer of the land is set for 2027. The Nature Conservancy of Canada said it will continue to work with the Mi’kmaq after that point, but it’s up to councils to decide if they want the help.

The land, however, must continue to be used for conservation and archeological work.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada said the partnership is the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada.

"We're excited to be a part of it,” said Bernard. “To me, it's reconciliation in action. True reconciliation and true action."

The island is home to nearly 85-hectares of salt marsh, freshwater wetlands, and Acadian forest.

It’s also a nesting ground for great blue heron, double-crested cormorant, and bald eagle, and an important habitat for migrating waterfowl and small animals.