'It could be saved': Historic Fredericton building significantly damaged after 'suspicious' fire
A fire which caused significant damage to a nearly 200-year-old building in downtown Fredericton has been deemed suspicious, but the wooden structure is still standing.
Smoke and flames were first reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday at 11 Carleton St., across the street from the downtown public library and within the city’s historic Garrison District.
One firefighter was injured after falling down stairs, and received medical treatment. Nobody else was injured.
The National Defence-owned property, known as the old armories building, was the location of offices for the City of Fredericton’s tourism department.
The Fredericton Police Force released two photos on Tuesday evening of an individual it called “a person of interest related to an active file.”
The force said the fire investigation officially became a police investigation on Wednesday morning, when it was deemed suspicious.
Neither the police nor fire department would confirm details about why the fire was considered suspicious, how the fire started, nor how the person of interest may be connected to the investigation.
Assistant Deputy Fire Chief David McKinley said the fire began at the back of the building and spread to its upper floors and attic.
“It’s built with heavy timber construction,” said McKinley. “Those buildings are more resilient than the lightweight construction of modern buildings. So it’s possible, more so than a modern building, that it could be saved.”
McKinley said the building sustained significant fire damage to its upper levels, with major water damage all throughout.
There was no comment from the National Defence on Wednesday about the building’s future.
Thought to be built around 1832, early uses of the building included storage for weapons and ammunition. The building would also serve as a military hospital. According to the New Brunswick Military Heritage Project, it was the last remaining wooden structure of the 61 original buildings constructed in the downtown military compound.
