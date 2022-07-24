‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions

‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island