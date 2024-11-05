'It makes me feel really good': Cape Breton man gains confidence as Elvis impersonator

NEW WATERFORD, N.S. -

Jackie Hardy of New Waterford, N.S., has been a fan of Elvis Presley since he was young.

"I always listened to his music,” Hardy said on Tuesday. “I loved it. I used to have it up blasting loud."

For the past seven months, the 56-year-old has been putting on his blue suede shoes and delighting crowds as an Elvis impersonator.

He says it started at the legion in his hometown, where someone who saw him singing along to some of Elvis’s hits suggested he try his hand as a tribute artist.

"I'm good at it and a lot of people say I sound just like Elvis,” Hardy said.

Hardy lives with autism. He said performing in public has gone a long way towards gaining confidence.

"It helps me out,” Hardy said. “You know, I'm standing up there singing, and it makes me feel really good doing it."

Hardy has recorded his own renditions of 12 of his favourite Elvis hits to a CD, produced by area musician Aaron Lewis.

Though being an Elvis impersonator is still relatively new, he wants to do more.

"A lot of people say I've got a beautiful voice and I'm going to go places, and that's what I want to do. I want to go places,” Hardy said.

One destination on Hardy’s bucket list is to his hero’s famous home.

"I wouldn't mind going to Graceland and having a look at the place and everything,” Hardy said. “One of these days, I'll get down there."

Hardy also enjoys putting on a show at local seniors’ homes and added that he would like to perform at different charitable events in the future – including CTV Atlantic’s Christmas Daddies.

