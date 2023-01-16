'It's a blessing': North Preston, N.S., singer-songwriter talks Grammy nomination

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be handed out next month, and representing the Maritimes will be Nova Scotia’s own Just Chase.

“This is something that I’ve been working [on] for over 10 years,” Chase, who is from North Preston, N.S., said in a recent interview with CTV Atlantic. “To see this come true, and bring it to a reality, it’s a blessing.”

The singer-songwriter landed the best R&B album nomination for his writing credit on “Psychic” – a song from Chris Brown’s latest album.

Brown was “blown away,” after hearing the track, says Chase.

He says production became a collaborative effort between him and the Grammy Award-winning artist.

“It was originally called ‘Side Chick,’” he says. “[Brown] called me back and said, ‘Do you mind if I change it to ‘Psychic?’ I think it will tie in better,’ It was a good process how we did that.”

Growing up in a big, musical family, Chase started singing at age five and never stopped.

His most recent single “Can’t Feel” dropped on Christmas Day.

He credits mindset when it comes to achieving his goals.

“It's crazy how everything is unfolding off that hard work. If you don’t give up, and keep driving, nothing can get in your way.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 5.