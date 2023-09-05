'It's a day of excitement': Superintendent talks newcomers, construction and safety of first day of school
The first day of school can be full of excitement, confusion and anxiety for students.
It's a roller coaster of emotions for teachers and staff too.
Tuesday was the 26th first day of school as an educator for the Anglophone East School District superintendent Randy MacLEAN.
He visited four schools in the Greater Moncton area before noon to touch base with the principals and greet as many kids and parents as he could.
"It's a day of excitement. I haven't slept since probably 4:00 this morning. It's my favourite day of the year," said MacLEAN.
Bernice MacNaughton High School, Moncton - 940 students
It was principal Martin Daigle's 27th first day of school and he didn't get much sleep the night before either.
"We get all, you know a little bit of anxiety, excitement, a little bit of everything," said Daigle. "It's really exciting. Not just for us, but for most students it is as well."
Like most schools in the district, MacNaughton is growing, with at least an additional 50 students enrolled this year and construction continues on a new K-8 school being built directly across from the facility that is scheduled to open next September.
Daigle's biggest challenge of the day is making sure all the new students have everything they need.
"There's always new things that come in play. A lot of new students arriving. A little bit of chaos but we get things organized and we go one day at a time and we make our lists of things we need to do and we get it done," said Daigle.
Edith Cavell School, Moncton - 430 students
MacLEAN spoke to a few parents from Pakistan and India in the playground of Edith Cavell whose children were attending a Canadian school for the very first time.
The district's numbers have grown by 2,000 students over the past two years, and a significant amount of them are newcomers to the country.
"I had the opportunity to go to graduations in the spring and the countries in the world that are represented is amazing," said MacLEAN. "Some parents I talked to this morning had been in Canada two months, three weeks, and it's their first day of school. It's a Canadian success story. It's a credit to our system."
MacLEAN said Edith Cavell is not unlike many other downtown schools across North America that are dealing with the homeless population.
A small tent city is just a block away and staff have dealt with people sleeping on school grounds in the past few years.
Steps have been taken to discourage people from sleeping by the entrance ways.
"We've moved the front door entry further out so there are no surprises in the morning," said MacLEAN. "At the same time when we walked in this morning those gates were open. Now they're locked. We want to make sure during the day there are no surprises for our staff."
MacLEAN knows there are a significant amount of homeless people who spend their days just steps away from school grounds.
"People are just trying to get by and we want to make sure we work with our community partners so our most vulnerable at-risk population is respected, taken care of while at the same time making sure when kids and parents arrive to school every day the schools are safe," said MacLEAN.
Lewisville Middle School, Moncton - 540 students
Construction continues on a new portable, parking lot and parent drop-off zone at Lewisville Middle.
More space is needed for the booming student population.
Principal Robert Bourque, in his 26th year as an educator, said there are 29 countries represented at the school with 40 different languages spoken.
"A lot of our new population is coming from outside of Canada. When we started off last year we were around 32 per cent of our student population coming from outside of Canada and when we finished in June we were at 40 per cent of our student population," said Bourque. "A lot of those students are coming from Ukraine."
Bourque said having students from so many different countries creates diversity at the school which staff and students appreciate.
"As much as we're teaching them, we're learning a lot from them as well and just incorporating a little bit of their culture in our daily routine has been fantastic for our school," said Bourque.
Salisbury Regional School - 630 students
Principal Tammy Constantine said her 33rd first day was full of organized chaos and positive energy.
"I didn't sleep last night. I had an upset stomach because of all the excitement and you're worried because you want things to go well for the kids," said Constantine.
For years, students and parents have complained about the condition of the parking lot, but it's since gone through a massive upgrade at a cost of around $500,000.
"We're ecstatic about that. It's been 20 years in the making. This is Phase 1 and as you can see it's beautiful. So we're thrilled. We're thrilled with the progress here at Salisbury Regional," said Constantine.
Constantine said the building is used seven days a week.
"The gym is used, the facilities are used, so yes we have a lot of people coming and going," said Constantine. "A lot of people coming in from other communities on the weekend and the hot topic around here and around the province is, 'What is wrong with the parking lot out there?' So we're thrilled this is what they're going to be coming to this year."
Staffing
Last week, MacLEAN told CTV News the district was short 10 teaching positions going into the school year.
He was happy to report all 10 positions had been filled in time for the first day of school.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Mounties eyeing change to recreational cannabis use policy for members
The RCMP is looking at easing a policy that requires front-line officers and many other employees to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they're resuming
United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Ont. surgeon suspended for 18 months after directing female X-ray tech to examine his genitals: disciplinary tribunal
An Ontario surgeon's licence has been suspended for 18 months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he directed a female colleague to perform an exam on his genitals for the second time in his more than 30-year career.
-
One person dead, another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough
An elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Thousands of students in Calgary and area head back to class
As summer winds down, tens of thousands of students in Calgary and surrounding communities are heading back to school.
-
Calgary police 'concerned for well-being' of missing teen
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teen who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.
-
'We hit it hard': Alberta First Nation's war on drug trafficking reducing overdoses
Plywood covers the doors and windows of several homes on the Blood Reserve, a vivid image of the southern Alberta First Nation's life-and-death battle with drug traffickers.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
-
Montreal English schools without air conditioning during heatwave
The head of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is calling on the provincial government to pay for air conditioners as large parts of southern Quebec face a heat warning.
Edmonton
-
'Seems like the summer's been too short': Edmonton students report for first day of school
"We're definitely ready to go because we've been getting ready to go since last year," a south Edmonton school principal said Tuesday on the first day of classes.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Residence closure near Edmonton university a 'shock'
An apartment residence near the University of Alberta has given its tenants a surprise: three months' notice of its closure.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
London
-
Victim suffers 'serious' injuries after stabbing, suspect facing charges
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a victim after an argument broke out in a central London apartment building early Tuesday morning.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after early morning crash in Woodstock
A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in the north end of Woodstock sent one to hospital Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job
Manitoba's provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here's a look at the leaders of the province's three parties that have seats in the legislature.
-
Crisis negotiator testifies in trial of jail guard charged in inmate's death
The crisis negotiator who had been at a Manitoba jail the day an hours-long standoff with an inmate came to a violent end testified he had never seen anything like it before.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Driver crashes '3/4 of the way' through Montreal Road motel
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver crashed into a motel on Montreal Road Monday night.
-
Trio of Canadian Olympians the first players to sign with Ottawa's new pro women's hockey team
Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team has its first three players, a trio of gold medal-winning Olympians.
Saskatoon
-
Plans for Saskatoon pro soccer team put on ice
The plan to bring a professional soccer team to Saskatoon has been put on ice.
-
Off-site parking for Saskatoon hospital staff in the works
The Saskatchewan Health Authority wants to create a staff "park n' ride" lot for Saskatoon's hospitals.
-
Saskatoon group says its indoor skatepark would be 'way better' than Regina's
A Saskatoon group is delivering a petition to city hall calling for the creation of an indoor skate park.
Vancouver
-
Man hospitalized after Langley crash that police believe involved impaired driving
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Langley Tuesday morning that shut down a road for hours, and police believe alcohol was involved.
-
Evacuation orders to lift in parts of B.C., but wildfire disruptions drag on
Residents of British Columbia's Shuswap region must wait another day for evacuation orders to lift in wildfire-ravaged areas of the community, complicating the return to school for some students.
-
Vancouver real estate board foresees home price stabilization amid higher borrowing costs
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says higher borrowing costs combined with seasonal patterns are putting the housing market on track to see slowing sales and price stabilization.
Regina
-
Sask. memorial puts Canadian aviation history on display
A small community in southern Saskatchewan is honouring one of its own with a piece of Canadian aviation history.
-
Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024
The much anticipated parkade at Regina's General Hospital is officially moving forward with construction slated to begin this fall, according to the province.
-
As students head back to class, Regina drivers are being reminded to obey school zones
Most kids are heading back to the classroom on Tuesday to begin a new school year in Regina and police are reminding drivers to be on the lookout and to obey school zone speed limits.
Vancouver Island
-
More than 20 wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island
Twenty-one wildfires are burning out of control on Vancouver Island Tuesday, with the largest fire now measuring more than 23 square kilometres.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. island imposes tax on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
Cortes Island is experimenting with a new way to offset the negative effects of short-term vacation rentals with three-per-cent tax to fund affordable housing projects.
-
Saanich Peninsula Hospital ER to remain closed overnight due to doctor shortage
The Saanich Peninsula Hospital emergency department will remain closed overnight for the foreseeable future due to an ongoing staffing shortage. The overnight closures began in early July and were scheduled to end on Sept. 5.