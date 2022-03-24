'It's going to be a busy year': N.S. film industry feeling sense of relief following provincial funding announcement

Just weeks after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced a $23 million contribution to boost the province's film industry, the executive director of Screen Nova Scotia says the industry is now capable of reaching its full potential.

"I think for the industry, what this means is that we can really take a sigh of relief. We know we have a partner in government. We know that we've done everything that we can to bring the industry to where it is today," said Laura Mackenzie, the executive director of Screen Nova Scotia.

"We went from basically having no industry in 2015, to having a $180 million economic impact in the province last year during the pandemic."

The films "The Sinner," "From," and "Chapelwaite" were just three of the major productions filmed in Nova Scotia – employing local actors and crew, while also bringing Hollywood stars to the province.

"We've proven that we can be a reliable economic generator, job creator and contributor," said Mackenzie.

Mackenzie said, after the elimination of the film tax credit nearly seven years ago, the March announcement was great news.

"In 2015, when the tax credit was cancelled, and of course, our film commission was shuttered along with it," she said. "With much less fan-fare, there was a lot of other programs that went away."

However, this newest funding announcement should help reverse the industry's course. A large portion of province’s contribution, about $15 million, will go towards a new content creator fund that will benefit local film and television productions.

"This is going to keep those projects here in Nova Scotia," said Mackenzie.

Another $8 million will be used to build a new soundstage.

"I think what we're hoping to see is around 50,000 square feet on enough acreage where we can build a back lot. So, we'd be building our exterior towns on the same lot," said Mackenzie.

"Just a nice big place, wide open clear span warehouse, where we can build our movie universes inside."

Mackenzie said the money will not only benefit the film industry, but the province's economy as well.

"When you think about the big productions that come in, they go into rural locations, they spend their production dollars directly in the small businesses that make up the heart of those communities," she said.

"The Home Hardware stores, the accommodations, the caters, the restaurants, equipment, car rentals, local skills trades people who have these unique skills, well, they hire them."

Several large productions are already underway in 2022, with more on the horizon.

"We are absolutely jam packed this year," said Mackenzie. "It's going to be a busy year and it's already started. It's already jam packed out there, so that's really exciting for us."