Nova Scotia announces $23-million package to support film industry

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia has announced it will contribute $8 million toward the building of a new sound stage as part of a $23-million package to support film and television production.

Premier Tim Houston said today the funding is a signal to international producers that Nova Scotia is a place where they can do business.

Houston says a sound stage is key to increasing the local industry's capacity to do more work year-round.

The facility is expected to cost $20 million, with the remaining funds coming from private investors.

The government funding also includes $15 million over five years to boost local film and television productions.

Houston says he will travel to Los Angeles with representatives of the province's industry from March 12-16 to meet with executives from Disney, Netfllix, NBC Universal and other studios to promote the province as a destination for productions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022.