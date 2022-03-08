Nova Scotia announces $23-million package to support film industry
Nova Scotia has announced it will contribute $8 million toward the building of a new sound stage as part of a $23-million package to support film and television production.
Premier Tim Houston said today the funding is a signal to international producers that Nova Scotia is a place where they can do business.
Houston says a sound stage is key to increasing the local industry's capacity to do more work year-round.
The facility is expected to cost $20 million, with the remaining funds coming from private investors.
The government funding also includes $15 million over five years to boost local film and television productions.
Houston says he will travel to Los Angeles with representatives of the province's industry from March 12-16 to meet with executives from Disney, Netfllix, NBC Universal and other studios to promote the province as a destination for productions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, NATO partners stage theatrical rebuke of Russia at military base in Latvia
Justin Trudeau joined NATO allies Tuesday in staging a theatrical rebuke of Russia's war on Ukraine from a heavily armoured war-games field and in a floodlit news conference from one of the alliance's eastern European bases.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Months after wildfire destroyed Lytton, B.C., residents still uncertain when they will return home
Months after a devastating wildfire in Lytton, B.C., special contractors have finally moved in to start the long-awaited clean-up process. But many residents say they're still not sure when they can rebuild and reclaim their homes.
Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
U.S. President Biden bans Russian oil, warns of 'Putin price hike' at pump
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.
MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
Toronto
-
Ontario shoots down idea of temporarily cutting gas tax as prices climb
Ontario's energy minister has shot down the idea of a temporary cut to gas taxes similar to Alberta as prices at the pump continue to climb.
-
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
-
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary gas prices reach record high post-provincial fuel tax relief announcement
Alberta drivers once again woke up to a spike in gas prices Tuesday morning, setting new record highs.
-
U.S. President Biden bans Russian oil, warns of 'Putin price hike' at pump
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
-
Calgary police to brief council on state of ongoing Beltline protests
The Calgary Police Service will brief city council Tuesday morning regarding the weekly protests taking place in the Beltline that are drawing the ire of some residents.
Montreal
-
Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Montreal police adding surveillance cameras to fight crime, worrying community groups
Montreal police are planning to install nine more security cameras across the city in response to a rise in violent crime, but community groups are questioning whether the technology works to deter crime or is a waste of money.
-
Conservative commentator Tasha Kheiriddin not running as leader, endorses Jean Charest
Conservative commentator and political strategist Tasha Kheiriddin won't be running as the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after sparking the idea early last month.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices rise again as province plans to stop collecting fuel tax on April 1
Gas prices remained high at Edmonton stations overnight Monday with drivers looking at an average of 163.4 cents per litre.
-
Alta. RCMP constable charged in head-on crash
A northern Alberta Mountie faces a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty.
-
Early votes now being cast in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection
Voters in northeastern Alberta started casting ballots Tuesday to select a new MLA, with eight names to choose from.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted by OPP known to frequent these Ontario cities
Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached statutory release.
-
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
-
As COVID-19 cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack
Back in August, New Zealand's government put the entire nation on lockdown after a single community case of the coronavirus was detected. On Tuesday, when new daily cases hit a record of nearly 24,000, officials told hospital workers they could help out on understaffed COVID-19 wards even if they were mildly sick themselves.
London
-
Ontario shoots down idea of temporarily cutting gas tax as prices climb
Ontario's energy minister has shot down the idea of a temporary cut to gas taxes similar to Alberta as prices at the pump continue to climb.
-
'You couldn't see your hand': Residents rush for balconies during Tillsonburg apartment tower fire
There were some dramatic rescues following a large apartment fire in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
Suspect charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting peace officer after Walkerton, Ont. disturbance
A Bruce County man has been charged with several offences including two counts of assault with a weapon following a disturbance in Walkerton, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multi-vehicle crash closes section of McGillivray Boulevard: RCMP
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
The number of COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals has dropped on Tuesday.
-
Second teen arrested in death of Winnipeg man found in Assiniboine Park
A second teen has been arrested and charged in the death of a Winnipeg man who was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming support
An Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
-
How much could you save on gas if Ontario suspends its fuel tax?
Gas prices in Ottawa have reached another all-time high, with the average above $1.84 per litre on Tuesday.
-
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
Saskatoon
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
-
U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice
University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.
-
'Time to rest, recharge, and be ready': Saskatoon tech firm moves to 4-day work week
After trying the idea out last year, a Saskatoon tech company is making the permanent move to a four-day workweek.
Vancouver
-
B.C. adds conditions for Trans Mountain expansion, ministers say concerns remain
British Columbia has amended the conditions of its environmental assessment certificate for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and told the federal government it still has concerns about its response to potential marine oil spills.
-
B.C. order for health workers' COVID-19 immunization status lifts mention of vaccine deadlines
British Columbia has removed any mention of COVID-19 vaccination deadlines from its order requiring health-care professionals to report their vaccination status.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver police
Police in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
Regina
-
7 men charged after fentanyl, cocaine seized during drug trafficking investigation: Regina police
Seven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of dangerous highway conditions
Blowing snow, drifting and ice build up is continuing to create hazardous conditions on many Saskatchewan highways, according to RCMP.
-
'Historic event': Sask. First Nation sees first on-reserve birth in 50 years
Next to a warm fireplace, Ashley Rabbitskin delivered her son Kaleo at 7:01 a.m. on Feb. 23 in the healing lodge on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.
Vancouver Island
-
Ukrainian refugees land on Vancouver Island, leaving husband and father behind
Walking around Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Monday afternoon, it was the first time Ukrainian refugee Liudmyla Paliukh had ever seen the ocean.
-
B.C. government promises high-speed internet for all residents by 2027
The British Columbia government says an $830-million investment will provide high-speed internet access to every part of the province by 2027.
-
Electric vehicle group expects surge in interest as gas prices soar on Vancouver Island
From cars to scooters to e-bikes, two bucks per litre at gas pumps in Greater Victoria has electric vehicle advocates expecting drivers to start scrambling for a new ride.