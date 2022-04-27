'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver

A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.

David Fletcher lost his father Jim, his 44-year-old sister Shelly, his 14-year-old nephew Jackson, and 10-year-old niece Emma in the crash last September.

Fletcher travelled to Quebec to be there for the sentencing hearing.

“We all held hands. My mom, and my wife, and everyone,” said Fletcher.

Éric Légaré, from Beauport, Que., was sentenced to 16 years in prison. It was his second impaired-driving offence since 2017.

“It was good in one way that he was getting some kind of punishment out of it, but four years on average for each life that he took, it's just not enough,” said Fletcher

“At the end of the day, in 16 years he's going to be walking out and hugging family. My family are in two urns in the bedroom.”

Rob Matheson, the president of MADD Cape Breton, says he agrees with the Fletcher family that 16 years is not enough for the loss of four lives.

“Not only did he create this horrible crime, but he's done it in the past,” said Matheson

It is the longest sentence given to anyone causing death with a DUI in Quebec history. It includes a 25-year driving ban.

“If this sets a benchmark for future convictions, then we know a minimum is going to be 15 or 16 years. Hopefully that becomes more of a deterrent,” said Matheson

Fletcher says he's happy the court proceedings are over.

Now, his focus is on keeping the memories of his lost loved ones alive and advocating to prevent another tragedy like this one.

“It's with you everywhere you go, everywhere you drive. Some days my mother can't even get out of bed.”