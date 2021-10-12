'It's OK to not be OK': Maritime hockey fans express praise and concern for Carey Price

HALIFAX -

Carey Price has been the talk of the hockey world recently. But it isn’t what the Montréal Canadiens star goaltender has accomplished on the ice that has people talking, it's his decision to step aside from the game and seek help.

On Oct. 7, it was announced 34-year-old seven-time NHL All-Star would voluntarily enter the league’s Player Assistance Program.

While his on-ice presence will be missed as the NHL season begins on Tuesday night, hockey fans and mental health advocates alike say the off-ice impact of his actions is a huge win for the conversation around mental health.

When Starr Cunningham first heard Carey Price had entered the NHL Player Assistance Program, she knew it was an opportunity to emphasize a crucial theme.

"When people have a voice in the bigger community like the sports community,” said Cunningham, President and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia. “When they come forward and say 'I struggle too', it just makes everyone else take a breath and say, 'it can happen to anyone'."

After the Canadiens announced Price was stepping away from the team for at least 30 days, his current and former teammates were quick to react.

"That is so brave. I was so proud of him,” said former Canadiens forward Dale Weise who communicated with Price via text message. “I said I’m proud of you for doing this. You are going to honestly hope so many people."

"It is a huge message to show that it's OK to not be OK," adds Ben Meisner.

Meisner is retired goalie who played professional hockey for nine years, the last six in Germany. He says he played most of his career while struggling with his own mental health.

"I was at my lowest point when I was playing in Germany,” said Meisner. “I decided to reach out after an attempt to take my own life."

Meisner said asking for help was a life-changing experience, which he outlined in an article he wrote The Player's Tribune. He wanted others to know his personal story.

"To show that and you can come back from that, and live a healthy and happy life both on and off the ice," said Meisner.

Meisner added, when a superstar like Price comes forward, it is an opportunity to knock down barriers of stigma and negative attitudes connected to mental health.

"For someone who has that aura around them, to be able to do what he is doing right now,” said Meisner. “It is a huge message for people who are struggling."

Meisner said it is also a wake-up call for the hockey community. He hopes players will learn to seek help when they need it.

The NHL season begins Tuesday night, with the Canadiens visiting the rival Toronto Maple Leafs for their first game of the campaign on Wednesday.