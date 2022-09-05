'It's really nice to see people smile again': Fall cruise season kicks off in Sydney
Passengers aboard a cruise ship had plenty of reason to be dancing dockside at the port of Sydney on Monday morning.
For the second time on the Labour Day long weekend, a cruise ship with more than 3,000 passengers and crew paid a visit to Cape Breton Island.
“It has been a long three years,” said kiosk worker Paulette Morrison.
Morrison is among the portside vendors who have been tickled pink to welcome back the kinds of traffic they haven't seen since the fall of 2019.
"The boost has been astronomical,” she said. “Tumbleweeds had been going through here for the last couple of years."
Steve and Deborah Sutton were visiting all the way from Alabama to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were also happy for the ability to travel like normal again without restrictions or masks.
"We missed the facial expressions,” Deborah Sutton said. “It's really nice to see people smile again."
As tour groups traveled through the downtown, CBRM councillor Cyril MacDonald said the energy there has been unmistakable too.
Charlotte Street is in the middle of a major renovation.
Combined with construction of the new Nova Scotia Community College campus along the waterfront, MacDonald says it was important to bring big cruise crowds back to add to all of that momentum.
"All of these things in tandem, and then the return of our tourists and our tourist season,” he said. “We really haven't seen that huge impact in the last couple of years. Again, I can only imagine what this means to local businesses."
After the Norwegian Pearl pulled out of port Monday, Sydney welcomes the Caribbean Princess on Tuesday, totalling more than 4,000 passengers and crew combined.
Then on Wednesday, it's Holland America's Zaandam that comes to town -- the last of three cruise ships on three consecutive days.
"Everything is looking upwards and onward for sure,” Morrison said. “They're loving the products here. They're going back with plenty of bags on the cruise ships, I can tell you that much."
Along with plenty of weekday stops, ships are scheduled to visit every weekend but one, until the final call of the fall season on Nov. 4.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
What we know about the two men at the centre of a manhunt in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects facing charges of first degree murder in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians as two men still at large after Sask. stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Workers falling behind as some corporations see record profits, labour leaders say
A record labour shortage and rising wages may seem like good news for workers, but labour leaders say employees aren't seeing the gains that corporations are experiencing amid sky-high inflation.
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Sask. RCMP issue 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford and other Ontario politicians offer condolences following deadly Saskatchewan stabbings
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as other municipal politicians, have offered their condolences to the families and communities impacted by a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that left 10 people dead and more than a dozen hospitalized.
-
Here’s when is the first day of school for each GTA school board
Here’s a breakdown of when is the first day of school for each GTA school board.
-
Toronto Labour Day parade highlights how Gen Z is revitalizing the workers' movement
Chants, horns, drums, pop music and even bagpipes filled the air in downtown Toronto today for the return of the annual Labour Day parade.
Calgary
-
2 homes destroyed, 4 damaged in Okotoks fire
Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted six homes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Leaving the pandemic behind: Kidney March participants to gather for 13th annual fundraiser
The Kidney March, the Kidney Foundation of Canada's signature event, is back in full form for its 13th annual outing after a couple of years of doing things a little bit differently in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec's party leaders offer competing views on immigration amid labour shortage
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Candidate puts Liberal leader on defensive after comments about French-language and secularism laws
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade is in a quandary over the positions of one of her candidates on secularism and French, after the Liberal candidate in Laurier-Dorion, Deepak Awasti, has denounced Bill 101 as well as Bill 21 in publications.
-
Legault defends immigration threshold, says there are advantages to keeping population small
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader François Legault has no intention of making Quebec grow to "10, 20, 30 million" inhabitants.
Edmonton
-
'Extended' power outage in Jasper likely as Chetamon Mountain wildfire burns
The Municipality of Jasper is being warned about the possibility of "extended" power outages as the Chetamon Mountain wildfire continues to impact transmission lines in the national park.
-
Man shot in Castle Downs Monday morning
A man was shot early Monday morning at a restaurant in Castle Downs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one
One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
2 men wanted Canada-wide after they didn't return to B.C. psychiatric hospital: RCMP
Mounties are looking for two men who were reported overdue in a 20-minute timeframe at a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital Sunday.
London
-
‘These are boots on the ground people’: Sarnia celebrates 120th Labour Day Parade
In a community known for people who put their ‘boots on the ground’ hundreds of people did just that on Labour Day as they walked in the annual parade in Sarnia, Ont.
-
One transported to hospital after shooting in Middlesex Centre
OPP are investigating a shooting in Middlesex Centre that sent one person to hospital overnight Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Unions gather to celebrate Labour Day with first post-pandemic parade
Winnipeg's unions got together Monday to celebrate achievements made for the workers with the first Labour Day Picnic and Parade to be held since the pandemic began.
-
'Exceptionally bright and just beautiful to watch': how to see the northern lights in Manitoba
Manitobans have been treated to a spectacular show in the sky over the last few days as the aurora borealis - otherwise known as the northern lights - have been particularly active.
Ottawa
-
Workers' rights celebrated in the annual Labour Day Parade
Hundreds of union and labour workers marched through downtown Ottawa Monday for the annual Labour Day parade, a celebration of workers' rights.
-
Almonte, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnight
The Almonte General Hospital said in a news release that its emergency department would close at 7 p.m. Monday and reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Sask. RCMP issue 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
-
What we know about the two men at the centre of a manhunt in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects facing charges of first degree murder in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Search suspended for 9 missing after fatal float plane crash in Puget Sound: Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.
-
Fired worker allowed to keep filing health claims after getting severance, B.C. tribunal finds
A worker who claimed about $3,700 in health-care expenses in the weeks after he was fired with severance does not have to repay his former employer, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
'Abhorrent attacks': Condolences pour in for James Smith Cree Nation stabbing victims, families
Tributes from Canadian officials and organizations have flooded social media as the country grapples with a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver Island
-
Back to school: Psychologist's tips to handle kids' fear, uncertainty as they return to class
With some kids possibly feeling overwhelmed or anxious about heading back to class this week, a Canadian psychologist says it's important to reinforce they're capable of handling that change.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Search suspended for 9 missing after fatal float plane crash in Puget Sound: Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.