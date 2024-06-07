'It's special': Hockey hopefulls gather in Moncton for two-day QMJHL draft

It’s a weekend many young hockey players will remember for a lifetime.

The Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League entry draft starts Friday night at Moncton’s Avenir Centre and, for the first time, it’s a two-day event.

Moncton-based hockey scout and analyst Craig Eagles said it’s a great showcase for the league, the city and the Avenir Centre.

“It’s a perfect venue. The economic spin-offs of an event like this for two days, which is kind of ground-breaking for the QMJHL to have a two day event, so it’s special,” said Eagles.

The Moncton Wildcats are playing host this weekend.

Natasha Ostaff, the team’s general manager of business operations, said there will be live entertainment outside the rink, a large beer garden and a pancake breakfast Saturday morning.

“This is great for our organization. It gives us the visibility, not only to our own community, but to other communities around us,” said Ostaff.

“We’re extremely proud to host this. This is something that only comes to us every so often. Every ten years or so. The last time we hosted was 2009, so we’re super excited.”

Hockey superstars Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby were both first-overall picks in the Quebec league draft and phenom Maddox Dagenais is expected to be the first name called this year.

Dagenais is the son of former NHL player Pierre Dagenais, who was also a first-overall pick in the QMJHL back in 1995.

Coming off an impressive playoff run, the Cape Breton Eagles own the first pick, but may pass on the young star.

“Well, I think it might be the worst-kept secret across the league, but you’re going to see Cape Breton probably move that first overall pick tonight to continue to add to their assets to make another strong push at a championship here in the Q and potentially a Memorial Cup,” said Eagles.

Zach and Jamie Gill are pictured at the their Moncton home on June 7, 2024.

It’s going to be a very exciting weekend for the roughly 230 young hockey players who will be selected in this weekend’s draft, but it’s also going to be very special for one hockey family from the Greater Moncton area.

Sixteen-year-old Zach Gill is expected to be picked at some point on Saturday.

His older brothers, Dyllan and Spencer, were first-round picks in the Quebec league.

Dyllan was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022 and Spencer is expected to be picked in this year’s NHL draft in Las Vegas later this month.

“Oh, it’s really a great feeling,” said Zach.

“Off the top of my head I can’t think of any other three brothers drafted in the Q, let alone the CHL. So it’s going to be an awesome feeling. You know, we all worked hard for it and it’s going to be exciting.”

Zach’s father Jamie said they have a pretty fortunate family.

“The boys are good boys first and foremost and they’re having some success in hockey and in school, actually. They’re putting the work in,” said Jamie.

“I guess what makes this one special is Zach has always been a really big fan and supportive of his brothers and been there every step of the way for them. Finally, it’s his turn.”

Round one of the draft goes Friday night while the other 13 rounds will take place Saturday.