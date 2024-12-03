'It's the most beds we've ever had': Moncton shelters can now house more people
More shelter beds for Moncton, N.B., is a positive step forward according to one of the city’s main advocates for homelessness.
On Monday, the province of New Brunswick announced the city now has 319 shelter beds available for the upcoming winter.
With the numbers of unhoused people rising, Marc Belliveau, senior director of philanthropy and development at Harvest House, said more beds is exactly what’s needed.
“To go from 206 beds to 319 is a big win for the community. It’s the most beds we’ve ever had,” said Belliveau.
The Harvest House shelter in downtown Moncton has jumped from 60 to 80 beds and Belliveau said they could go a bit higher if needed.
The Bridge to Home Hub, located two blocks away, has increased their number of shelter beds significantly.
Dan Brooks, executive director of the John Howard Society Southeast New Brunswick, said the hub will now have 90 beds and another 35 seats available in the warming centre for a total of 125 people.
“Last year we only had 60 beds so we’re up considerably in terms of our bedding allocation and compliment and we’re using more of the building,” said Brooks on Friday.
Brooks said they have a few vacancies at the hub resource centre, while Belliveau believes Harvest House will be at or near maximum capacity by Tuesday night.
Belliveau estimates there are over 550 homeless people in the city right now and said the drug crisis is real.
“The fentanyl issues on our streets is out of control,” said Belliveau.
Marc Belliveau, senior director of philanthropy and development at Harvest House, is pictured outside Harvest House on High Street in Moncton, N.B. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
On Monday, Belliveau spoke in front of Moncton City Council making a plea for large investments to make a change in the city.
“We have a housing issue, we have a mental health crisis, we have drug issues within our community,” said Belliveau on Tuesday outside Harvest House. “We need investments to be made into the sector and the agencies doing the work so that we can stabilize and start planning for the future.”
Belliveau thinks the 319 beds should be sufficient for the short-term.
“For now, we believe it is based off the numbers, but we know that there’s more people than that on the streets in our community,” said Belliveau.
Shelter beds inside Harvest House in Moncton, N.B., are seen. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Belliveau has seen more people come inside than in the past, but many are still staying outside.
There are currently 30 to 35 tents in the parking lot next to the Bridge to Home Hub on St. George Street.
Some stay outside because they’re worried about having their belongings stolen.
Jessica Landry and Kaleigh Bruce are both currently staying overnight at Harvest House.
“Some people in here don’t always see eye to eye. The people that don’t see eye to eye will take each other’s things on each other,” said Bruce. “Some people would rather stay outside because they don’t trust everybody, and they know that their stuff is safer with them than it is in a bin when they go to sleep.”
Landry said staying at Harvest House can sometimes be chaotic.
“But other times it’s pretty good,” said Landry. “The staff really do care. The staff are good here.”
Jessica Landry, who’s currently staying at Harvest House in Moncton, N.B., is pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Anyone facing homelessness in New Brunswick can access services by calling 211.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
