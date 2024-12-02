More than 300 shelter beds available in Moncton as winter months approach

As the cold winter months approach, the City of Moncton, N.B., has added more shelter beds for those in need.

The city now has 319 shelter beds available, as well as a 35-seat warming centre located inside the Bridge to Home Hub on St. George Street.

The hub co-ordinates access to the city’s four shelters, with the goal of ensuring those in need are provided the most appropriate option. It operates year-round, 24 hours a day, and offers drop-in services, housing loss prevention, and homelessness diversion services.

“We want to ensure anyone who needs access to a warm, safe place to sleep has that opportunity,” said Cindy Miles, minister of Social Development.

“Our shelter and community partners, along with the Department of Social Development, have been working collaboratively to ensure that services are available for those who need them,” said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold. “We are happy to see these much-needed additional beds as well as the dedicated warming centre open for the winter months.”

Anyone facing homelessness can get information on services by calling 211.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.