'It was just an inferno': Elderly Cape Breton couple loses everything in house fire
Russell and Marie Mauger lived in their home on Tower Road for 40 years, but on Monday, they lost it in a matter of minutes.
Russell Mauger, 84, says the fire started when his wife plugged in a computer -- and sparks flew. They thought they had blown a fuse.
The couple scooped up their dog and got out just in time.
"When I opened the basement door, it was just an inferno,” Russell Mauger said. "The flames were coming over my head -- it was that quick -- and the whole stairs came down. If we had been upstairs, we would never in the world [have gotten] down."
Fire crews say the home was fully engulfed when they were called just after 9 a.m.
"Very lucky to have the occupants that were in it out of there, that they made it out on their own,” said Terry Jewells of the Tower Road Volunteer Fire Department. "They were in shock, and they're still in shock, which is understandable. Both of the occupants are in their 80s, and it's pretty hard to take, especially at this time of year with Christmas."
Just a few hours after the fire broke out, what was left of the home was demolished.
Nearly all of the couple’s belongings were lost. They escaped with little else but the clothes on their backs.
One of the few things they did get out was a charred wallet with some cash still inside.
“I had savings. I was saving it and putting it in the freezer,” said Marie Mauger.
The couple said they plan to stay with neighbours for now. Everyone on the ground agreed that the main thing was that they got out alive.
"If it had have been earlier in the morning, it could have been a different scenario,” Jewells said. “But we'll take the scenario we got and be blessed with it."
There's no word yet on a fundraiser, or whether one will be started to help support the newly displaced couple.
Fire crews say the official cause of the fire is still unknown.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centres to help solve backlog issues.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
How protecting natural areas in Canada can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, new report reveals
A new report released by the Council of Canadian Academies says that if Canada protects and enhances its natural ecosystems, the country can cut an estimated 6 per cent of its current annual greenhouse gas emissions.
Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals
A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating early morning murder on Danforth Avenue
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating an early morning murder on Danforth Avenue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Marit Stiles only candidate in Ontario NDP leadership race
Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles will be the sole contender for leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party.
-
Toronto home sales down 49 per cent from last year as listing decline and rates rise
The Toronto Regional Real Estate board says November home sales showed a similar retreat to recent months with activity down by about half from last year.
Calgary
-
Prairie provinces split on Ottawa's use of Emergencies Act: Nanos Research poll
A Canada-wide Nanos Research poll found nearly 52 per cent of respondents in the Prairies supported Ottawa’s move to invoke the Emergencies Act following the Freedom Convoy to Parliament Hill.
-
AHS redeploys dozens of staff to help with surge in respiratory infections at children's hospital
Facing an intensive care unit operating close to – and sometimes above – capacity, Alberta Children's Hospital has been forced to redeploy 65 staff from a mix of units.
-
UCP hopes to eliminate 'squatters rights' in Alberta
Alberta's UCP government wants to get rid of the province's so-called "squatter's rights."
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about Polytechnique mass shooting, team says
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about the 1989 Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and wounded several others, according to statements made to Radio-Canada. The statement from Group CH, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, comes two days after the player spoke out against proposed federal gun-control legislation.
-
What's gone wrong: More than 800,000 Quebecers wait for family doctor
According to the health ministry, 864,062 Quebecers on the waiting list for a family doctor, a list that has more than doubled since 2018.
-
Events planned to honour victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.
Edmonton
-
Deep freeze returns to Edmonton as extreme cold warning comes into effect
An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of central and northern Alberta, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.
-
'I'm a jerk': Alberta woman parodies Talus Dome, then finds beauty in controversial art piece
What started out as a way to goof on a high-priced public art installation in Edmonton has become somewhat of a labour of love for Laurie Keindel.
-
Dowd's winner lifts Capitals past Oilers 3-2
Nic Dowd scored the game winner as the Washington Capitals snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern, Ont., university leading new national service for people with rare dementia
Nipissing University is leading a new, nationwide support service for Canadians living with rare forms of dementia.
-
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
-
Seniors lost $4.2M to grandparent scams this year. Here's how one Ontario man had $8,000 stolen
When the phone rang, Stuart Irvine of Mississauga wasn’t sure who was on the other end of the line, but then a voice said, “Grampy, it’s me.”
London
-
LHSC not asking for external assistance among surge in sick kids
Several major Ontario pediatric hospitals say they are not asking for external staff support, as Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario prepares to bring in Red Cross staff until at least the end of the year.
-
Man attacked by hammer at convenience store: Hanover chief of police
Hanover, Ont. police are investigating after a man was attacked by another man with a hammer at a convenience store and suffered from a fractured skull.
-
Attempted robbery at south London, Ont. business on Monday
London police are investigating following an attempted robbery at a business located on Wonderland Road on Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
The food prices that will see the biggest increase in Manitoba next year
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
-
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries in plane crash near Cornwall, Ont.
A small plane crashed near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night, critically injuring the occupants and closing Highway 401 for several hours.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here’s where Ottawa's Dec. 6 vigil will be held
Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and vigils are being held across the country, including in Ottawa.
-
Traffic stop on 401 leads to dozens of vehicle theft charges
Four people from the Montreal area are facing dozens of criminal charges linked to vehicle thefts after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 for a traffic violation.
Saskatoon
-
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
-
'These people have big hearts': Displaced Ukrainians in Saskatoon thankful for English classes
With thousands of displaced Ukrainians now calling Saskatchewan home, individuals in the community are mobilizing to help them learn English.
-
Warman woman died in collision with CP train: Sask. RCMP
A woman from Warman died in a collision with a train about 50 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release.
Vancouver
-
B.C. community rallies behind family after 6-year-old's death
A flood of grief is sweeping over Richmond, after the family of a six-year-old girl says the child's life was cut tragically short following complications from the flu last month.
-
Vancouver park board votes to immediately remove temporary Stanley Park bike lane
The Vancouver park board has voted to immediately remove the temporary bike lane on Stanley Park Drive that has been in place since early in the pandemic.
-
British Columbians will see significantly higher grocery bills in 2023, report says
There's no relief in sight from rising grocery bills in B.C., according a report released Monday.
Regina
-
What you need to know about the annual Light the Lights event at City Hall
The annual Light the Lights event at Regina’s City Hall takes place Tuesday evening.
-
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
-
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Vancouver Island
-
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
-
Stabbing leaves 1 dead, several injured in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead and three others injured over the weekend.
-
B.C. property assessment values expected to rise up to 15%
Most homeowners will see their property assessment values increase next year when BC Assessment's latest figures are released in January.