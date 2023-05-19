'It was wonderful': Princess Anne visits N.B., pays respect to fallen Mounties

Princess Anne's working visit to New Brunswick started in Fredericton where Her Royal Highness met with Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy and handed out Diamond Jubilee medals at RCMP headquarters.

She then travelled to Moncton in a military helicopter just before noon for a wreath-laying ceremony at the RCMP memorial for the three Mounties who were shot and killed on June 4, 2014.

Angela Gevaudan, the wife of Mountie Fabrice Gevaudan, was grateful Princess Anne came to the monument honouring her late husband.

“I thought the ceremony was quite beautiful,” said Gevaudan. “I’m very grateful Her Royal Highness took the time to come and pay her respects, to meet each of us and spend a moment to chat with us today.”

Her daughter Emma was also touched.

“I'm very honoured that Her Royal Highness took the time to come and see us and it really fills my heart,” said Emma Gevaudan.

Emma and Princess Anne had something in common with each other and the two spoke about it briefly after the ceremony.

“She actually told me about her niece that is attending school with me in Scotland and how much she was enjoying it which I was glad to hear as I also very much enjoy going to school there,” said Emma.

Nadine Larche, the wife of Mountie Douglas Larche, was also happy to see a member of the royal family come and pay their respects.

“It was an honour that she took the time to come to Moncton, come to the monument, visit with all of us and chat with me and my girls as well,” said Larche.

A crowd of around 250 people came to Moncton’s riverfront to see the ceremony and get a glimpse of King Charles’ younger sister.

Princess Anne speaks to members of the families of the three RCMP officers that lost their lives in Moncton, N.B. on Friday May 19, 2023. The princess, sister of King Charles, is in Moncton pay tribute to the 8th Canadian Hussars, which is Canada's oldest continuously serving armoured regiment. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)

Mary Lou Smith was one of them.

“It was wonderful. I came early this morning to make sure I could find a parking space and I think it should have been publicized maybe a little bit more, but I really enjoyed seeing her,” said Smith.

Later in the day, Princess Anne attended a memorial service for the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s) at St. George's Anglican Church in downtown Moncton.

She's been the colonel-in-chief of the New Brunswick regiment for 50 years.

Jim Lockyer, Honourary Colonel of the 8th Hussars, said Princess Anne expressed an interest in attending the anniversary festivities three years ago.

Lockyer said it’s not the first time she’s visited the regiment.

“She visited the regiment when we had a regular force regiment in Germany, a number of times. She visited Base Gagetown in 1985/86. On our 150th anniversary she visited us here in Moncton in 1998,” said Lockyer. “She's maintained a personal interest in this regiment, people from Southern New Brunswick, Sussex, for well over 50 years. that's quite an accomplishment.”

Princess Anne has a busy itinerary of events in Moncton on Saturday and Sunday, she’ll be in Sussex New Brunswick, the ancestral home of the regiment, for a church service and military parade.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.