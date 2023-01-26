'It will make a big hole in the community': Historic Nova Scotia church nears demolition deadline
Eglise Sainte Marie in Church Point, N.S., is 185-feet tall and an awe-inspiring structure, but its future is uncertain.
"It is the largest wooden church in North America," said former parish president Andre Valotaire. "It’s also the only church in the world with this style of architecture that is built out of wood."
Valotaire said this church represents the perseverance of the Acadians in the early 1900s.
Construction for the building began in 1905.
"It took two years and two months from the time the corner stone was laid until it was consecrated, and ready for use," said Valotaire, who added there was a time when 1,300 parishioners attended service on a weekly basis.
"We would also get nine tour buses a day stopping in and we would get $80,000 a year in revenue."
Eglise Sainte Marie has been closed for more than three years. The Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth recently issued a request for proposals to determine the future use of the property.
According to the document, "if an acceptable proposal that includes maintaining the building is not received, then preference will be even to proposals that give back to the community in some way, including demolition."
The deadline for submissions is at the end of this month.
"Unless some group steps forward with a really super plan, I think the only option is going to be demolition," said Valotaire.
Pierre Comeau led a team to prepare a feasibility study to determine future use of Eglise Sainte Marie.
“We consider this a testament or a monument to the ingenuity of our ancestors who built this magnificent structure,” said Comeau.
The Archdiocese set a three-year deadline to establish a plan.
Following a national search, no company or organization wanted to re-develop Eglise Sainte Marie.
Once the church is deconsecrated and de-registered as a heritage property, it will likely be torn down, erasing nearly 120 years of history.
“It will make a big hole in the community," said Comeau.
The inside of Eglise Sainte Marie in Church Point, N.S., is pictured. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV)
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WHO emergency declaration call based on virus spread and variants, Dr. Bogoch explains
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide Friday, whether the COVID-19 pandemic still qualifies for an international emergency declaration title— a decision that will involve factoring in how the virus and its variants are impacting countries around the world, says an infectious disease expert.
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
An asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of planet Earth ever recorded.
Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic in strategic 'chess game'
In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelines
Politicians in charge of provincial and territorial liquor laws aren't hurrying to adopt or promote newly updated guidelines that advise a steep drop in Canadian drinking habits.
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
Slow-burning, independent Canadian horror film yields international success
The immersive, slow-burn experience viewers get from 'Skinamarink' is the antithesis of seconds-long videos seen on TikTok, a platform that helped create buzz for the low-budget Canadian horror film months before its release.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario's indoor mask recommendation absent from Sylvia Jones’ legislature talking points, documents show
Ontario’s November indoor masking recommendation was not considered a “key message” for the health minister when speaking in the legislature at the time, documents show.
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
Ontario man 'speechless' after two big lotto wins about three weeks apart
An Ontario man says he feels he’s 'on top of the world' after scoring two huge lottery wins, about three weeks apart.
Calgary
-
'We are at a crossroads': Alberta premier pens open letter to Trudeau over proposed 'just transition' legislation
In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith once again expressed concerns over the federal government's proposed legislation to move the country away from high-polluting jobs.
-
City reports good winter conditions on Calgary roads following early morning snow
Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning but city officials say roads are in good winter driving condition ahead of the impending temperature drop.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold weekend for Calgary following flurry-filled Friday morning
Chilly days ahead; cool – but not cold – in Calgary next week.
Montreal
-
The housing crisis is worsening in Quebec, data confirms
Housing in Quebec is becoming increasingly expensive and increasingly difficult to find. Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) shows the housing crisis is worsening, both in terms of rental costs and availability.
-
Quebec forms 'action group' on French language to halt 'decline'
The Francois Legault government announced the formation of an interdepartmental 'action group' on the French language to find ways to halt the 'decline' of the language in Quebec.
-
Habs forward Cole Caufield to meet media for first time since injury
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will hold a news conference on Friday for the first time since the team announced that he would undergo surgery and likely miss the remainder of the season.
Edmonton
-
Canadians worried about the state of provincial health systems: poll
A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces where hospitals have struggled to maintain emergency services for months. Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,554 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.
-
Slow-burning, independent Canadian horror film yields international success
The immersive, slow-burn experience viewers get from 'Skinamarink' is the antithesis of seconds-long videos seen on TikTok, a platform that helped create buzz for the low-budget Canadian horror film months before its release.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold air returns and stays for the weekend
The January warm stretch is over and a new cold spell starts today.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
No reason for alarm in Canada after cough syrup deaths in other countries: health agency
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrups in several countries, Health Canada says it's been more than a decade since similar cases were identified here.
London
-
Fewer medical students are becoming family doctors. This family medicine resident understands why
The number of medical students specializing to become family doctors is on a downward trend — and the reasons why are already being felt by those who have just recently started their family medicine residency.
-
Poor highway conditions reported in the region
More overnight snow in the region has led to some poor road conditions Friday morning.
-
Western University to host viewing party for once in a lifetime phenomenon
It may be green in appearance but it isn’t envy that gives this comet its unique colour.
Winnipeg
-
Winter weather causing school bus cancellations, highway closures in Manitoba
The winter weather conditions across Manitoba have caused some highway closures and school bus cancellations on Friday morning.
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation in a move that critics say has more to do with boosting the governing Progressive Conservatives' chances in the next election.
-
Canada’s second infant safe surrender site coming to rural Manitoba fire hall
A fire hall in a rural Manitoba community is set to become home to the country’s second safe surrender site for infants.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 27-29
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of January.
Saskatoon
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
Dozens of cats found in Saskatoon apartment will be euthanized
More than 70 cats found by the Saskatoon Fire Department from a single apartment will have to be put down, Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) says.
-
'Let's get this done the right way': Saskatoon city council mulls downtown library redesign
Christina Martens-Funk has used a wheelchair for nearly 30 years, where getting around Saskatoon streets can be a chore no matter the time of year.
Vancouver
-
VPD Const. Nicole Chan was released from hospital hours before suicide, inquest hears
A coroner's inquest into Nicole Chan's death heard testimony Thursday about the Vancouver police officer's visit to the hospital just hours before she took her own life in 2019.
-
'She was a nightmare': Parent, former staff member speak out on ex-principal accused of stealing $170K from East Van school
More people are coming forward after the Vancouver School Board filed a lawsuit against former principal Tricia Low, also known as Tricia Rooney.
-
'A lot of uncertainty': B.C. has highest number of avian flu outbreaks in Canada
Fourteen months after Dave Martens' chicken barns on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie were flooded, the repairs are almost complete and he finally has birds again. Now, he's trying to keep it that way.
Regina
-
'For them to have hope': Regina's emergency shelter set to open its doors
Regina’s new emergency shelter is set to open its doors. The facility is located in the former YMCA building downtown. Already, the 40 beds are fully booked with a waiting list.
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich massage therapist banned for 25 years for secretly recording patients
A Saanich, B.C., massage therapist has been banned from practising for 25 years after he secretly recorded video of female patients undressing before their appointments.
-
Curtailed Port Alberni sawmill will not reopen as is; owner announces working group
A Vancouver Island sawmill where work has been curtailed since last October will not be reopening in its current configuration, its owner announced Thursday.
-
University of Victoria to redevelop Ian Stewart Complex into housing
The University of Victoria plans to build a mixed-use housing and commercial development on the site of its aging Ian Stewart Complex.