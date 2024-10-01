IWK Foundation receives $2M for redevelopment of emergency department

The Government of Prince Edward Island has contributed $2 million to the IWK Foundation to ensure world-class emergency care for children, youth and families throughout the Maritimes.

This marks the first time the P.E.I. government has supported the IWK Foundation. The money will go towards the redevelopment of the IWK emergency department, ensuring IWK health-care providers are able to meet the increased demands and needs of Maritime families for years to come.

A news release Tuesday says the redevelopment is critical to advance service improvements, infrastructure and overall experience for patients, service users and staff alike.

“Island children and their families deserve the best possible care when they face emergencies. This investment reinforces our commitment to ensuring that they have access to specialized emergency services at the IWK,” said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. “By supporting the redevelopment of the IWK Emergency Department, we are taking important steps to provide world-class care that meets the unique needs of our youngest Islanders.”

The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is the only emergency department in the Maritimes that specializes in the care of infants, children and youth and is the only accredited Level 1 pediatric trauma centre east of Quebec.

The facility also has access to all surgical specialties and a dedicated team to manage any trauma situation in the region.

“The IWK Health Centre has long been a trusted partner-in-care for our youngest Islanders. With this contribution, we are ensuring access and equipping the IWK Emergency Department to deliver the specialized care that families rely on now and for years to come,” said Hon. Mark McLane, minister of Health and Wellness.

The IWK emergency department is close to exceeding 45,000 annual visits from patients for the first time in history.

As the only 24/7 emergency child and adolescent psychiatry service in the Maritimes, this number also includes crisis visits for mental health and addictions.

Jennifer Gillivan, president and CEO of the IWK Foundation, says children and youth from P.E.I. visited the IWK emergency department 63 times in 2023.

"While no one imagines a child they love requiring life-saving emergency care, these families and families across the region know they can depend on the IWK when they need it most," said Gillivan.

The IWK also works closely with local hospitals and care providers throughout Prince Edward Island, allowing patients to be cared for as close to home as possible.

The foundation's goal is to raise $26.5 million to support the purchase of specialized equipment as well as specific facility upgrades, enhancements and research.

For more Prince Edward Island news, visit our dedicated provincial page.