Jammies for Grammies: Alyssa’s Angels collecting pajamas for N.S. seniors

This is the fourth year in a row Patricia MacNeil and Alyssa’s Angels are collecting pajamas for Nova Scotia seniors.

“The campaign started in the year 2020. My daughter Alyssa had just passed away from brain cancer and we wanted to honour her memory,” said MacNeil.

“She loved jammies, so we thought we would take a small senior’s home and provide some jammies for one wing. From there, friends and families found out about it and finished the whole home.”

MacNeil said in 2021 she put the campaign on Facebook and finished collecting for the home within 15 minutes.

“We ended up delivering to four homes that year. Last year, we delivered to nine homes in total and so far with the interest, I foresee us doing many more this year,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming a part of Alyssa’s Angels can join their Facebook page to be paired up with a senior.

“It’s so important to the Grammies and the Grampies that get these gifts in the homes. For some of them, it’s the only gift they do get for Christmas,” said MacNeil.

“This happens because of all the generous people out there in the community that want to become an angel. I know Alyssa is looking down on us and saying, ‘Way to go mom, way to go angels.’ This is a wonderful way to honour her memory.”

