HALIFAX -- The Halifax music scene and international jazz community got some sad news as they learned that drummer Jerry Granelli passed away at his home Tuesday morning at the age of 80.

Granelli was well known for his music in A Charlie Brown Christmas, an animated film made in 1965 that became a holiday classic.

Granelli was looking forward to performing it this coming December in Halifax.

His career spanned over 60 years and there was no end in sight with a plan of another cross-Canada tour and Europe in the books.

Just before his 80th birthday last December, Granelli suffered a near-fatal case of internal bleeding and was in the hospital for two months.

He conquered those health challenges, but departed suddenly and peacefully, his son said in a Facebook post.