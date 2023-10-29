ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Jen Powley honoured in celebration of life

    HALIFAX -

    A celebration of life honouring Jen Powley, a disability rights advocate and environmentalist, was held at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday.

    Family, friends and former colleagues paid tribute to the activist who died September 17 due to complications from multiple sclerosis.

    “She was a tremendous advocate and friend who really cared about people and really thought of the world as a community as a whole and I think we’ve lost that,” said Victoria Levack, Powley’s friend and roommate.

    It was through the Independent Living Program that Levack met Powley.

    It is a loss that Levack said she feels deeply, especially since she looked up to Powley. “She allowed me to live in her home and had her partner move out so I could move in. It was a great gift. I finally have the life that I wanted and think everyone deserves and she gave me that.”

    The celebration of life included speeches, music and stories of people she inspired.

    “Her humour threw me. Maybe because I didn’t expect somebody with a profound disability would have such a clever and dry sense of humour,” recalled Judy Haiven, a friend of Powley’s.

    Powley was a writer and an advocate for people living with severe physical disabilities. Her goal was to ensure people with disabilities had the option to live independently, instead of being cared for in seniors’ homes.

    She was a partner and a friend whose spirit continues to inspire everyone who knew her.


     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News