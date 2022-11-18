'Just been having a great time': Country star Tim Hicks in the Maritimes for three shows

Canadian country music star Tim Hicks is back in the Maritimes for three back-to-back shows.

Hicks played his first Maritime concert in Halifax Thursday night. Then he heads to New Brunswick for shows in Fredericton and Moncton Friday and Saturday.

"So, we're out with Robyn Ottolini. It's called the Zero to Sixty tour, which I had to name it that because it just felt like we went from nothing to everything and no one can catch their breath all of the sudden," said Hicks during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly.

"So, it made sense and we've just been having a great time."

As far as the vibes of his shows, he calls them "pretty rowdy."

"I mean, it only comes in one way when I roll in. I just can't help it," he said. "I don't know what happens, but the band and I, we just love to kick it and we have such a good time."

Hicks also recently dropped a new album, called "Talk to Time," which is available to purchase now.

"So, I'm really pumped about this record. I had two-and-a-half years to write it and so, I was saying in the press release, they asked me for a quote, and I said I really feel like this is my most well-rounded album. And everyone keeps saying, ‘Well, why?’ And I say, 'Because we had time,'" said Hicks.

More information on Hicks' new album and his tour can be found online.

Katie Kelly and Tim Hicks also played the "10-second challenge" during their interview, which can be watched by viewing the video at the top of this article.