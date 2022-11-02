Kalin's Call: Clocks go back on warm November weekend

Clocks may go back an hour this weekend, but the daytime high temperatures will feel like they’ve been turned back about a month-and-a-half.

High temperatures this weekend are forecast to reach the high-teens and low-twenties for most communities in the Maritimes.

A strong high-pressure system will move to a position to the southeast of the Maritimes on Friday where it will remain through the weekend.

That places the Maritimes in a warm southwesterly flow as air is pushed northward up the eastern seaboard of the United States. The result will be high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday that will reach into the high-teens and low-20s. For context, the average high temperature for early November is typically in the range of five to 10 degrees for the region. Should the forecast hold up, there will be sites that challenge some of the high standing high temperature records for Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure positioned to our east will help move warmer air up the eastern seaboard.

The early November warmth follows the trend from October, which saw the month finish with daily average temperatures two to three degrees above the 30-year climate normal.

The same high pressure that will help bump temperatures up this weekend gives sunny days and clear nights through the end of this week – bringing with it ideal conditions for some night sky viewing.

A Waxing Moon with 64 per cent illumination rises above the southern horizon Wednesday evening. The moon will be flanked by the bright planets, Saturn to the right and Jupiter to the left.

The Taurid meteor showers is also active. The radiant point for that meteor shower is near the constellation Taurus, which rises in the east in the evening and is high over the southeastern horizon by near midnight. The peak of that meteor shower are the nights of Friday and Saturday.

Mainly clear for the next few nights, great star gazing weather.

As mentioned above, clocks go back at 2 a.m. on Sunday. It’s also a great time of the year to check smoke, gas, and carbon monoxide detectors, making sure to replace batteries as needed.