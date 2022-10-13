Kalin’s Call: Cold front brings weekend rain and gusty wind

Special weather statements are in effect for the south shore of Nova Scotia and parts of southern New Brunswick cautioning about the potential for rain to total 40 to 80 mm Friday night into Sunday morning.

Downpours and more prolonged period of rain could contribute to higher rainfall totals in parts of southern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.

While it’s not an extreme amount of rain for this time of the year, the higher totals, and the likelihood that some of it comes in the form of downpours, may contribute to some localized flooding, particularly if there is drainage plugged by fallen leaves. Higher rainfall rates will also reduce visibility on roads at times and lead to hydroplaning conditions. Outside the southwestern area of the Maritimes a larger portion of western New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia could see totals of 20 to 40 mm. At this time, lower rainfall amounts look most likely in eastern parts of the Maritimes, but that could change.

The higher rainfall totals look most likely in western parts of the region with lower totals further east. It would be a good idea to check that drainage on and around your property is free and clear of debris.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast for the amount, location, and timing of the rain. The system bringing in the wet weather is a very slow moving cold front approaching from the west. The slow movement of the front could lead it to stall in the vicinity of the Maritimes on Saturday. Rain would be concentrated in the area along, and just east of, the stalled front. Additionally, it is a very large weather front that is excepted to extend into the sub-tropical Atlantic. As it does so, it may tap into that more moisture-rich environment and increase the risk of downpours within the general area of rain.

The most persistent, soggy conditions in the form of rain, drizzle, and fog is expected on Saturday for the Maritimes.

Rain, drizzle, and fog becomes more widespread Saturday for the Maritimes. There are indications that downpours may be present within the rain for western areas.

Let’s talk Halloween! Specifically some of those great decorations I’m seeing out already. If you have any that are particularly fragile or easily damaged you may want to secure them ahead of the arrival of the front late Friday into Saturday. Along with the rain there will be some gusty winds with this round of inclement weather. Western New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia will get into some southeasterly gusts of 40 to 60 km/h by Friday evening. The gustier conditions are developing for Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia on Saturday. Wind is forecast to be diminished for Sunday, variable in direction and sustained 10 to 20 km/h.

I’ll have updates on the forecast for the front on CTV Atlantic News 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m.