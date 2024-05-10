Kentville man arrested after fleeing police, crashing into transit bus: N.S. RCMP

A 32-year-old man from Kentville, N.S., was arrested after fleeing from police and hitting a transit bus on Saturday.

Just before 5 p.m., an Annapolis District RCMP officer witnessed a white Ford F150 pickup truck travelling on Highway 201 at 93 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

A news release from RCMP Friday says the officer activated his lights and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the truck failed to stop and turned onto Torbrook Road out of sight of the officer.

A witness told police the driver of the truck began to illegally pass a car when it struck a transit bus and then a telephone pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. He was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, two dogs were found inside the truck. Police say one dog was dead upon discovering it. The second dog was rushed to a local veterinarian clinic where it later died.

The driver of the transit bus, a 74-year-old man from Bridgetown, N.S., suffered minor injuries. Police say there was only one passenger on the bus who was uninjured.

Highway 201 near Torbrook Road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The Kentville man was later released and will appear in court at a later date.

He is facing charges of:

dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

driving while prohibited

flight from peace officer

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.