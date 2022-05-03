Kentville man charged with sex offences, child luring
A man from Kentville, N.S., has been charged with several sexual offences, some of which involve underage females, according to the RCMP.
On Feb. 7, police say the Human Trafficking Unit received a report that a 40-year-old man was trying to obtain sexual services from two female youths and that he had been communicating with them electronically.
Throughout the investigation, police learned the man had allegedly purchased sexual services from a woman and had tried to buy more from a different woman.
The man was arrested on Cornwallis Street in Kentville on Monday. He was taken to the New Minas RCMP detachment and held in custody.
Bradley Lloyd Clarke is facing the following charges:
- three counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration
- two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years
- two counts of luring a child
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Clarke has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.
Police are encouraging anyone who has, or is, being trafficked, or believes they know someone who is, to reach out to the RCMP support line at 902-449-2425 or Crime Stoppers.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
Conservatives told not to comment on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
Conservative members of Parliament were told not to comment on a stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, CTV News has confirmed.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, chief justice orders probe into 'egregious' leak
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through.
Johnny Depp's attorneys rest their case in defamation trial against Amber Heard
After 13 days of testimony, attorneys for Johnny Depp have rested their case in their defamation trial against Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she penned defamed him and caused him to lose work in Hollywood.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Trump side to Poilievre
Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
Toronto
-
Heavy rains, thunderstorm to hit Toronto this evening: Environment Canada
Toronto residents could be in for a downpour this evening, according to Environment Canada who issued a special weather statement for the area Tuesday.
-
Remains found in Toronto dumpster believed to be child, possibly infant: police source
The human remains found at a construction site in Rosedale yesterday are believed to be a child and possibly an infant, a police source told CP24.
-
Delays continue at Toronto Pearson. This is how early you should arrive for your flight
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal crash in Midnapore
Calgary police are investigating a fatal crash in the community of Midnapore.
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
Avian flu confirmed in 3 more Alberta communities: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta.
Montreal
-
CDPQ president says Mayor Plante changed her mind in 10 days on REM de l'Est project
Mayor Valérie Plante has changed her mind in 10 days about the Caisse de dépôt et placement's (CDPQ) eastern REM and torpedoed the project, CDPQ president Charles Émond suggested Tuesday.
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and is being laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.
-
Union drive in full swing at Amazon warehouse in Montreal
A unionization campaign is underway at an Amazon warehouse in Montreal as one of North America's largest employers stares down more labour drives -- with only one successful so far.
Edmonton
-
Avian flu confirmed in 3 more Alberta communities: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta.
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
1 shot on Samson Cree Nation, shooter still at large: RCMP
The person responsible for a shooting on Samson Cree Nation in late April is still at large, according to Mounties.
Northern Ontario
-
Walmart in New Sudbury reopened after brief closure
The Walmart store on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday.
-
West Nipissing council dysfunction prompts province to intervene
The Ontario government will be monitoring meetings of the West Nipissing council for the rest of the term and is ordering the municipality to fill a council seat that has been vacant for almost two years.
-
Chi-Cheemaun ferry beginning on time despite March fire
The Chi-Cheemaun ferry is expected to begin operating on time despite suffering damage caused by a fire in March.
London
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
One COVID-19-related death, 41 new cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.
-
Possible van Holst punishment to be voted on by London City Council
London, Ont. Coun. Michael van Holst will learn his possible punishment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance was act of financial desperation, crown alleges
Financial desperation drove Kyle Alexander Pietz to Westcon Equipment and Rentals on the evening of June 4, 2018, where long-time contract cleaner Eduardo Balaquit, 59, was targeted either personally or as a means to get into the building and robbed of his bank cards and personal identification numbers (PINs), the Crown argued in its closing arguments of a jury trial that has taken place over the past month.
-
17 Winnipeg properties advised to build dikes by Friday: city
The City of Winnipeg said it has identified 27 private properties at risk of river flooding based on the latest provincial forecast and data.
-
'Be very wary': Bitcoin and cryptocurrency scams are on the rise, Winnipeg police warn
A cybercrimes investigator with the Winnipeg Police Service says the number of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency scams have spiked in recent years and warns Winnipeggers to be wary.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Driver crashes through front window of Orleans restaurant
A driver crashed through the front window of a business on St. Joseph Boulevard in Orleans Tuesday afternoon.
-
City finance committee approves $150 million in funding for new Civic Campus
The city of Ottawa’s finance and economic development committee has taken a first step toward providing $150 million to the Ottawa Hospital to help pay for the new Civic Campus.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday; hospitalizations steady
Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city today, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hospitals still feeling COVID-19 pressure as ICU cases jump 38%
A Saskatchewan health official is asking the public to be patient as the province continues to experience a "high plateau" of acute care demand for COVID-19 cases.
-
SaskTel employee fired for charging $18.5K in personal items to corporate credit card
A SaskTel employee was fired after charging more than $18,000 in personal items to a corporate credit card, according to a Crown Investment Corporation (CIC) loss report.
-
Sask. to test emergency mobile phone alert system
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency will test the province's emergency alert system on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Illicit drug overdose toll down in March, but still a record-breaking number of deaths so far in 2022
A report from British Columbia's coroner service shows that despite a slightly lower death toll in March, 2022 is still shaping up to be the deadliest year in the province's overdose crisis.
-
B.C.'s emergency alerts expanding to include threats from floods, wildfires
B.C. is expanding the use of its wireless emergency alerts to include imminent threats from floods and wildfires, the province's public safety minister announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. executive given half-million-dollar fine, ban from market activities over illegal distribution of services
A Metro Vancouver executive has been ordered to pay half a million dollars for illegally distributed securities.
Regina
-
$118 million dollar investment announced for Regina construction projects
The City of Regina kicked off construction season with an announcement of $118 million in funding for new and ongoing projects.
-
Sask. trucking company fined $37K for workplace injury
A Saskatchewan trucking company has been fined more than $31,000 after an employee was injured while operating a loader near Cadillac, Sask. in August of 2020.
-
Sask. to test emergency mobile phone alert system
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency will test the province's emergency alert system on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver hospitalized after car crashes into Victoria home
Firefighters say a man was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in Victoria.
-
Saanich to build new bike park after man donates 1.85-acre property
The District of Saanich says it's planning to build a new bike skill park after a long-time resident donated his land to the municipality.
-
Missing cash? B.C.'s unclaimed property fund reaches $177M
The B.C. Unclaimed Property Society is a non-profit group that looks after forgotten or unclaimed funds, which it receives from companies that can't trace them back to their rightful owners.