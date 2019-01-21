Featured
Kings County man, 21, killed in single-vehicle crash on P.E.I.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 8:59AM AST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 9:04AM AST
A 21-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Kings County, P.E.I.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on St. Patrick’s Road at 7:35 a.m. Sunday.
Few details have been released about the crash, but police say the Kings County man was found dead inside the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.